Almanac - Monday 5/16/22

The sun rose in San Francisco at 5:58:40 am

and sunset will be at 8:14:40 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 16 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:06:40 pm.

The first low tide will be at 5:40 am at -1.38 feet

The first high tide of the day will be at 12:35 pm at 4.81 feet

The next low tide will be at 5:20 pm at 2.42 feet

and the final high tide tonight at Ocean Beach will be at 11:22 pm at 6.70 feet

The Moon is currently 99.9%

It is a Full Moon

The May Moon is called the Full Flower Moon

Flowers spring forth in abundance this month.

This moon is also called the…

Budding Moon Egg Laying Moon Frog Moon Leaf Budding Moon Planting Moon Moon of Shedding Ponies

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 6 days on Sunday 22nd of May of 2022 at 11:43 am

Today is…

Biographer's Day

International Day of Light

Love a Tree Day

National Coquilles St. Jacques Day

National Horse Rescue Day (Australia)

National Mimosa Day

National Piercing Day

National Sea Monkey Day

National Wear Purple for Peace Day

Today is also…

Martyrs of Sudan in the Episcopal Church in the USA

Mass Graves Day in Iraq

National Day in South Sudan

Teachers' Day in Malaysia

On this day in history…

1866 – The United States Congress establishes the nickel.

1868 – The United States Senate fails to convict President Andrew Johnson by one vote.

1888 – Nikola Tesla delivers a lecture describing the equipment which will allow efficient generation and use of alternating currents to transmit electric power over long distances.

1891 – The International Electrotechnical Exhibition opened in Frankfurt, Germany, featuring the world's first long-distance transmission of high-power, three-phase electric current (the most common form today).

1918 – The Sedition Act of 1918 is passed by the U.S. Congress, making criticism of the government during wartime an imprisonable offense. It will be repealed less than two years later.

1925 – The first modern performance of Claudio Monteverdi's opera Il ritorno d'Ulisse in patria occurred in Paris.

1929 – In Hollywood, the first Academy Awards ceremony takes place.

1966 – The Chinese Communist Party issues the "May 16 Notice", marking the beginning of the Cultural Revolution.

1988 – A report by the Surgeon General of the United States C. Everett Koop states that the addictive properties of nicotine are similar to those of heroin and cocaine.

1991 – Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom addresses a joint session of the United States Congress. She is the first British monarch to address the U.S. Congress.

2005 – Kuwait permits women's suffrage in a 35–23 National Assembly vote.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with….

1903 – Charles F. Brannock, American inventor and manufacturer (d. 1992)

He invented the thing you put your foot on in shoe stores to calculate you shoe size

1905 – Henry Fonda, American actor (d. 1982)

1912 – Studs Terkel, American historian and author (d. 2008)

1913 – Woody Herman, American singer, saxophonist, and clarinet player (d. 1987)

1919 – Liberace, American pianist and entertainer (d. 1987)

1928 – Billy Martin, American baseball player and coach (d. 1989)

1929 – Betty Carter, American singer-songwriter (d. 1998)

1929 – John Conyers, American lawyer and politician (d. 2019)

1929 – Adrienne Rich, American poet, essayist, and feminist (d. 2012)

1937 – Yvonne Craig, American ballet dancer and actress (d. 2015)

1944 – Billy Cobham, Panamanian-American drummer, composer, and bandleader

1944 – Danny Trejo, American actor

1946 – Robert Fripp, English guitarist, songwriter and producer

1951 – Jonathan Richman, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1953 – Pierce Brosnan, Irish-American actor and producer

1955 – Olga Korbut, Soviet gymnast

1959 – Mare Winningham, American actress and singer-songwriter

1966 – Janet Jackson, American singer-songwriter actress

1973 – Tori Spelling, American actress, reality television personality, and author

1986 – Megan Fox, American actress