Almanac - Friday 1/28/22

Today is Friday, the 28th of January, 2022,

January 28 is the 28th day of the year

337 days remain until the end of the year

50 days until spring begins

The sun rises in San Francisco at 7:16:40 am

and sunset will be at 5:30:07 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 13 minutes of daylight today.

The solar transit will be at 12:23:23 pm.

The first low tide will be at 12:17 am at 3.09 feet

The first high tide will be at 6:30 am at 6.62 feet

The next low tide at 1:58 pm at -0.73 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:09 pm at 4.63 feet

The Moon is currently 18.3% visible

A waning crescent moon

We’ll have a New Moon in 3 days on Monday the 31th of January of 2022 at 9:46 pm

Today is…

Daisy Day

Data Privacy Day

Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day

Global Community Engagement Day

International LEGO Day

National Activity Professionals Day

National Big Wig Day

National Blueberry Pancake Day

National Fun at Work Day

National Preschool Health and Fitness Day

Pop Art Day

Rattlesnake Roundup Day

Thank a Plugin Developer Day

Today is also…

Army Day (Armenia)

On this day in history…

98 – On the death of Nerva, Trajan is declared Roman emperor in Cologne, the seat of his government in lower Germany.

1521 – The Diet of Worms begins, lasting until May 25.

1754 – Sir Horace Walpole coins the word serendipity in a letter to a friend.

1813 – Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice is first published in the United Kingdom.

1878 – Yale Daily News becomes the first independent daily college newspaper in the United States.

1896 – Walter Arnold of East Peckham, Kent, becomes the first person to be convicted of speeding. He was fined one shilling, plus costs, for speeding at 8 mph (13 km/h), thereby exceeding the contemporary speed limit of 2 mph (3.2 km/h).

1915 – An act of the U.S. Congress creates the United States Coast Guard as a branch of the United States Armed Forces.

1956 – Elvis Presley makes his first national television appearance.

1958 – The Lego company patents the design of its Lego bricks, still compatible with bricks produced today.

1965 – The current design of the Flag of Canada is chosen by an act of Parliament.

1981 – Ronald Reagan lifts remaining domestic petroleum price and allocation controls in the United States, helping to end the 1979 energy crisis and begin the 1980s oil glut.

1985 – Supergroup USA for Africa (United Support of Artists for Africa) records the hit single We Are the World, to help raise funds for Ethiopian famine relief.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…

1853 – José Martí, Cuban journalist, poet, and theorist (d. 1895)

1873 – Colette, French novelist and journalist (d. 1954)

1887 – Arthur Rubinstein, Polish-American pianist and educator (d. 1982)

1912 – Jackson Pollock, American painter (d. 1956)

1935 – David Lodge, English author and critic

1936 – Alan Alda, American actor, director, and writer

1962 – Sam Phillips, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1968 – Sarah McLachlan, Canadian singer-songwriter, pianist, and producer

1968 – Rakim, American rapper

1969 – Mo Rocca, American comedian and television journalist

1981 – Elijah Wood, American actor and producer