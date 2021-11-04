Almanac - Thursday 11/4/21
Today is Thursday, 4th of November of 2021,
November 4 is the 308th day of the year
57 days remain until the end of the year.
47 days until winter begins
The sun rises in San Francisco at 7:39:00 am
and sunset will be at 6:06:52 pm.
We will have 10 hours and 27 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 12:52:56 pm.
The first low tide will be at 4:22 am at 1.41 feet
The first high tide will be at 10:35 am at 6.59 feet
The next low tide at 5:13 pm.
And The last high tide of the day at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:50 pm at 5.30 feet.
The Moon is 0.2%
Right now it’s a Waning Crescent
Today is The New Moon at 2:14 this afternoon
Today is…
Diwali
International Project Management Day
International Stout Day
King Tut Day
National Candy Day
National Chicken Lady Day
National Easy-Bake Oven Day
National Men Make Dinner Day
National Skeptics Day
National Waiting for the Barbarians Day
Sigd
Use Your Common Sense Day
Today is also… Community Service Day in Dominica
Flag Day in Panama
National Tonga Day in Tonga
National Unity and Armed Forces Day or Giorno dell'Unità Nazionale e Festa delle Forze Armate in Italy
Unity Day in Russia
Yitzhak Rabin Memorial
On this day in history….
1780 – The Rebellion of Túpac Amaru II against Spanish rule in the Viceroyalty of Peru begins.
1783 – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Symphony No. 36 is performed for the first time in Linz, Austria.
1847 – Sir James Young Simpson, a Scottish physician, discovers the anaesthetic properties of chloroform.
1922 – In Egypt, British archaeologist Howard Carter and his men find the entrance to Tutankhamun's tomb in the Valley of the Kings.
1924 – Nellie Tayloe Ross of Wyoming becomes the first female elected as governor in the United States.
1952 – The United States government establishes the National Security Agency, or NSA.
1960 – At the Kasakela Chimpanzee Community in Tanzania, Dr. Jane Goodall observes chimpanzees creating tools, the first-ever observation in non-human animals.
1970 – Salvador Allende takes office as President of Chile, the first Marxist to become president of a Latin American country through open elections.
1973 – The Netherlands experiences the first Car-Free Sunday caused by the 1973 oil crisis. Highways are used only by cyclists and roller skaters.
2008 – Barack Obama becomes the first person of biracial or African-American descent to be elected President of the United States.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1879 – Will Rogers, American actor and screenwriter (d. 1935)
1911 – Dixie Lee, American actress and singer (d. 1952)
1916 – Walter Cronkite, American journalist, voice actor, and producer (d. 2009)
1916 – Ruth Handler, American businesswoman, created Barbie (d. 2002)
1918 – Art Carney, American actor (d. 2003)
1918 – Cameron Mitchell, American actor (d. 1994)
1919 – Martin Balsam, American actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 1996)
1937 – Loretta Swit, American actress and singer
1946 – Laura Bush, American educator and librarian, 45th First Lady of the United States
1969 – Sean Combs, American rapper, producer, and actor