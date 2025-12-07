Monday's Quick Hits From Around the Bay
California's wine industry struggles; Bay Area weather stagnates; the downlow on San Francisco's new police chief; author Mary Alice Stephens on life without alcohol.
Live at 6pm Monday: Stories from around the Bay:
First we’ll get an update on the current struggles of one of the Bay Area’s OTHER major industries: wine.
Guest: Esther Mobley, Senior Wine Critic at the San Francisco Chronicle
Then we’ll get the explanation for why our weather is setting new records right now
Guest: Greg Porter, Senior Newsroom Meteorologist for the Chronicle
And we'll get the lowdown on San Francisco’s new police chief.
Guest: Jonah Owen Lamb, Senior Reporter for the San Francisco Standard.
And finally, we’ll talk to author Mary Alice Stephens about her new memoir, Uncorked, where she reveals what it took to walk away from alcohol.