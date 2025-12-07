Monday's Quick Hits From Around the Bay

Live at 6pm Monday: Stories from around the Bay:

First we’ll get an update on the current struggles of one of the Bay Area’s OTHER major industries: wine.

Guest: Esther Mobley, Senior Wine Critic at the San Francisco Chronicle

Then we’ll get the explanation for why our weather is setting new records right now

Guest: Greg Porter, Senior Newsroom Meteorologist for the Chronicle

And we'll get the lowdown on San Francisco’s new police chief.

Guest: Jonah Owen Lamb, Senior Reporter for the San Francisco Standard.

And finally, we’ll talk to author Mary Alice Stephens about her new memoir, Uncorked, where she reveals what it took to walk away from alcohol.

