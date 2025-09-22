Oakland Ballers Win! / Sweeping New Climate Bills / "The Day the Sky Turned Orange"

Tonight at 6:

The Oakland Ballers cinched the championships of the Pioneer league last night! We’ll talk to co-founder Bryan Carmel, about how they did so well in their incredible inaugural season.

Then we’ll discuss a slate of new climate and energy bills Governor Newsom signed late last week that have been called “sweeping” and “astonishing” in their coordination and scope. What will they mean for California and for YOU?

Guests:

Michael Wara of the Woods Institute for the Environment and Director of the Climate and Energy Policy Program at Stanford University

Blanca Begert of Inside Climate News

And at the end of the hour, we’ll meet the creator and some of the performers of the new musical “ The Day the Sky Turned Orange.” Remember that day in September 2020?

Hosts: Ethan Elkind, Fred Pitts

Producers: Wendy Holcombe and Gillian Emblad