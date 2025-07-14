Healthcare Cuts Threaten Covered California / CEQA Reform and the Future of Housing / Oakland's Leila Mottley on 'The Girls Who Grew Big'

State of the Bay examines how new federal budget cuts are expected to hit Covered California — the state’s health insurance marketplace — potentially stripping coverage from hundreds of thousands and raising premiums for many more. We'll break down what’s at stake with Jessica Altman, Executive Director of Covered California.

Then, California just enacted the most sweeping changes to its landmark environmental law — the California Environmental Quality Act or CEQA — since its inception 50 years ago. Supporters say reform will clear the way for housing construction. Critics warn it could weaken critical environmental protections and limit community input. We’ll hear from Los Angeles Times reporter Liam Dillon, UC Davis law professor Christopher Elmendorf, and Earth Advocacy president and founder Kim Delfino about what these reforms may mean for California ecosystems, housing and communities.

Plus, Oakland author Leila Mottley joins us to discuss her new novel, "The Girls Who Grew Big."

Hosts: Ethan Elkind, Fred Pitts

Producers: Kendra Klang, Heather Hughes