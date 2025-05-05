© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
State of the Bay
Assemblymember Buffy Wicks/SF Degree Program in Psychedelics/Vaudeville trailblazer Bert Williams

By Anne Harper
Published May 5, 2025 at 3:00 AM PDT
Psychedelic degree program
Image generated by ChatGPT

State of the Bay sits down with Assemblymember Buffy Wicks, dives into the nation's first college degree program in psychedelics, and explores a new exhibit celebrating Vaudeville star Bert Williams.

First, we sit down with East Bay State Assemblymember Buffy Wicks to talk about the housing crisis, CEQA reform and the political heat behind building in California.
Then, we delve into the nation's first undergraduate degree program in psychedelics offered at the California Institute of Integral Studies (CIIS) with Anne Huffman, Chair of Undergraduate Studies at CIIS.
Plus, we explore a new exhibit celebrating the music of the trailblazing Vaudeville star Bert Williams with Jena Barnes, curator at the Museum of Performance and Design.

Hosts: Ethan Elkind, Grace Won and Fred Pitts
Producers: Anne Harper and Gillian Emblad

Tags
State of the Bay Housing & Homelessness
Anne Harper
