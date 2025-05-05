Assemblymember Buffy Wicks/SF Degree Program in Psychedelics/Vaudeville trailblazer Bert Williams

First, we sit down with East Bay State Assemblymember Buffy Wicks to talk about the housing crisis, CEQA reform and the political heat behind building in California.

Then, we delve into the nation's first undergraduate degree program in psychedelics offered at the California Institute of Integral Studies (CIIS) with Anne Huffman, Chair of Undergraduate Studies at CIIS.

Plus, we explore a new exhibit celebrating the music of the trailblazing Vaudeville star Bert Williams with Jena Barnes, curator at the Museum of Performance and Design.

Hosts: Ethan Elkind, Grace Won and Fred Pitts

Producers: Anne Harper and Gillian Emblad