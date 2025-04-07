San Quentin Revamp / SFUSD Superintendent Maria Su / BART Speedrunning

First we will hear about the plans to turn San Quentin into more of a "Scandinavian-style" prison. We'll discuss why this could reduce recidivism and cut costs. Former Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, Lead Advisor on Governor Newsom's San Quentin Advisory Council, will make the case. Here is their final report.

Plus, we'll sit down with SFUSD Superintendent Dr. Maria Su to hear the latest on San Francisco public schools. If you want to attend an upcoming town hall with Dr. Su you can find info here.

Then, we'll meet Enzo and Adam, the two speedrunners who set a record by hitting all 50 BART stations in just over 5 hours.

Hosts: Grace Won and Fred Pitts

Producers: Wendy Holcombe, Christ Nooney and Heather Hughes

