State of the Bay
San Quentin Revamp / SFUSD Superintendent Maria Su / BART Speedrunning

By Chris Nooney
Published April 7, 2025 at 5:00 AM PDT
SFUSD Superintendent Dr. Maria Su
SFUSD
/
sfusd.edu
SFUSD Superintendent Dr. Maria Su

State of the Bay discusses plans to turn San Quentin into Scandinavian-style rehab center, sits down with SFUSD Superintendent Dr. Maria Su and gets tips from BART speedrunners

First we will hear about the plans to turn San Quentin into more of a "Scandinavian-style" prison. We'll discuss why this could reduce recidivism and cut costs. Former Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, Lead Advisor on Governor Newsom's San Quentin Advisory Council, will make the case. Here is their final report.

Plus, we'll sit down with SFUSD Superintendent Dr. Maria Su to hear the latest on San Francisco public schools. If you want to attend an upcoming town hall with Dr. Su you can find info here.

Then, we'll meet Enzo and Adam, the two speedrunners who set a record by hitting all 50 BART stations in just over 5 hours.

Hosts: Grace Won and Fred Pitts
Producers: Wendy Holcombe, Christ Nooney and Heather Hughes

San Francisco Unified School District
Chris Nooney
