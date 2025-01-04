New Berkeley Mayor Adina Ishii Takes Our Questions and Yours / New CA Laws to Follow Now / SF Poet Laureate Genny Lim
Meet new Berkeley Mayor Adina Ishii, Sophia Bollag on new laws Californians must follow now, San Francisco's new poet laureate Genny Lim
San Francisco Chronicle's Sophia Bollag reviews the 21 new laws Californians must follow now.
Berkeley's new Mayor Adina Ishii takes our questions - and yours - and discusses her priorities. What do you think her priorities should be or what questions do you have for her? Email us at stateofthebay@kalw.org.
Meet San Francisco's new poet laureate Genny Lim.
Hosts: Ethan Elkind, Chris Nooney
Producers: Chris Nooney, Wendy Holcombe