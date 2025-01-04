New Berkeley Mayor Adina Ishii Takes Our Questions and Yours / New CA Laws to Follow Now / SF Poet Laureate Genny Lim

San Francisco Chronicle's Sophia Bollag reviews the 21 new laws Californians must follow now.

Berkeley's new Mayor Adina Ishii takes our questions - and yours - and discusses her priorities. What do you think her priorities should be or what questions do you have for her? Email us at stateofthebay@kalw.org.

Meet San Francisco's new poet laureate Genny Lim.

Hosts: Ethan Elkind, Chris Nooney

Producers: Chris Nooney, Wendy Holcombe