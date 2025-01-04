© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
State of the Bay
New Berkeley Mayor Adina Ishii Takes Our Questions and Yours / New CA Laws to Follow Now / SF Poet Laureate Genny Lim

Published January 4, 2025 at 5:02 PM PST
New Berkeley Mayor Adina Ishii
Courtesy of Adina Ishii for Berkeley Mayor
New Berkeley Mayor Adina Ishii

Meet new Berkeley Mayor Adina Ishii, Sophia Bollag on new laws Californians must follow now, San Francisco's new poet laureate Genny Lim

San Francisco Chronicle's Sophia Bollag reviews the 21 new laws Californians must follow now.

Berkeley's new Mayor Adina Ishii takes our questions - and yours - and discusses her priorities. What do you think her priorities should be or what questions do you have for her? Email us at stateofthebay@kalw.org.

Meet San Francisco's new poet laureate Genny Lim.

Hosts: Ethan Elkind, Chris Nooney
Producers: Chris Nooney, Wendy Holcombe

State of the Bay