KALW News
State of the Bay

CA's Struggling Wine Industry / Oakland Author Tommy Orange on 'Wandering Stars' / 'The Mushroom Cure'

Published May 12, 2024 at 7:53 PM PDT
Author Tommy Orange
Michael Lionstar
Author Tommy Orange

Tonight on State of the Bay, we'll chat with Oakland native and acclaimed author Tommy Orange about his latest novel, "Wandering Stars."

We'll also delve into the challenges facing California's wine industry with Esther Mobley of the San Francisco Chronicle.

And finally, we'll sit down with psychedelic comedian Adam Strauss to learn more about his one-man show, "The Mushroom Cure."

Hosts: Ethan Elkind, Anne Harper
Producers: Kendra Klang, Anne Harper

State of the Bay