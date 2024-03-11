Election Update/Climate Disclosure vs Divestment/The Janksters Robotics Team

First, we'll talk with Joe Eskenazi about the results of the March 5th Election

Then, Ethan will interview three experts about whether climate disclosure and emissions requirements will be effective or is divestment from fossil fuels the answer?

Plus, we'll hear about the all-girl robotics team, The Janksters, and their robot Rosa!

Guests:

Joe Eskenazi, Managing Editor of Mission Local

Dave Jones, Director of the Climate Risk Initiative at UC Berkeley’s Center for Law, Energy and the Environment

Rev. Kirsten Snow Spalding, Vice President of the Ceres Investor Network

Malin Clark, Partner at Third Economy, a sustainability consulting firm

Marta Carrillo, coach of the all-girl robotics team, The Janksters

Host: Ethan Elkind

Producers: Anne Harper and Heather Hughes