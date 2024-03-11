Election Update/Climate Disclosure vs Divestment/The Janksters Robotics Team
State of the Bay digs in to recent efforts to get companies to disclose climate risks and emissions. Will they work? We'll also get a March 5th election update with Joe Eskenazi. Plus, we'll hear about the Janksters Robotics Team and their robot, Rosa.
First, we'll talk with Joe Eskenazi about the results of the March 5th Election
Then, Ethan will interview three experts about whether climate disclosure and emissions requirements will be effective or is divestment from fossil fuels the answer?
Plus, we'll hear about the all-girl robotics team, The Janksters, and their robot Rosa!
Guests:
Joe Eskenazi, Managing Editor of Mission Local
Dave Jones, Director of the Climate Risk Initiative at UC Berkeley’s Center for Law, Energy and the Environment
Rev. Kirsten Snow Spalding, Vice President of the Ceres Investor Network
Malin Clark, Partner at Third Economy, a sustainability consulting firm
Marta Carrillo, coach of the all-girl robotics team, The Janksters
Host: Ethan Elkind
Producers: Anne Harper and Heather Hughes