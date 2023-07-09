More Bridge Toll Increases? / Sup. Catherine Stefani / Sea Shanty Sing-a-longs

Seg A: Laura Tolkoff (@lauratolkoff) of @SPUR_Urbanist talks about proposed bridge toll hikes to shore up Bay Area public transit.

Seg B: District 2 Supervisor Catherine Stefani (@Stefani4CA) joins us to talk about the issues most pressing to San Francisco residents - homelessness, public safety, and more. What should we be asking her about?

Seg C: And finally, for our series "Have You Met...", you'll meet Peter Kaisin, who leads free sea shanty sing-a-longs at Aquatic Park.

Producers: Katie Colley, Wendy Holcombe, Gillian Emblad

Host: Ethan Elkind