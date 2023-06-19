Juneteenth in SF / SF's Innovative Response to AIDs / Pride Preview

Tonight at 6:

The significance and history of Juneteenth in San Francisco with Jonathan Greenberg, Director of the USF Institute of Nonviolence and Social Justice.

Revisiting San Francisco's response to the AIDs epidemic with Dr. Paul Volberding, who was on the frontlines.

A preview of Pride celebrations with Nguyen Pham, President of Pride.

Host: Grace Won

Producer: Wendy Holcombe and Chris Nooney