Juneteenth in SF / SF's Innovative Response to AIDs / Pride Preview
A review of the significance of Juneteenth in San Francisco, Revisiting the early days of the AIDs epidemic in San Francisco, A Pride preview.
Tonight at 6:
The significance and history of Juneteenth in San Francisco with Jonathan Greenberg, Director of the USF Institute of Nonviolence and Social Justice.
Revisiting San Francisco's response to the AIDs epidemic with Dr. Paul Volberding, who was on the frontlines.
A preview of Pride celebrations with Nguyen Pham, President of Pride.
Host: Grace Won
Producer: Wendy Holcombe and Chris Nooney