© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_Dispatches_2021_art.png
Dispatches from Kolkata

The Chettinars

Published July 13, 2022 at 3:40 AM PDT
Grand Hall in Chettinad
1 of 3  — Grand Hall_800x465.png
The grand mansions of Chettinad show the influences of their owners' global travels.
Sandip Roy
Lakshmi victoria_800x465.png
2 of 3  — Lakshmi victoria_800x465.png
The grand mansions of Chettinad show the influences of their owners' global travels.
Sandip Roy
Visalam_800x465.png
3 of 3  — Visalam_800x465.png
The grand mansions of Chettinad show the influences of their owners' global travels.
Sandip Roy

The great mansions in the villages of Chettinad in South India still carry the imprints of the worlds their owners once traversed using Birmingham steel, Italian marble, Spanish tiles.

Tags

Dispatches from Kolkata travel
Sandip Roy
See stories by Sandip Roy