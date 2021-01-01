© 2021 KALW
Originating at KALW in 2011, Radio Ambulante is a Spanish-language program showcasing compelling stories from around Latin America and the United States.

Its goal is to create a community of storytellers and listeners from around Latin America and the U.S. who want to promote and create sound-rich, informative, narrative, and diverse stories about Latinos.

The show has been picked up by NPR, and the podcast is available for streaming and download on RadioAmbulante.org,  iTunes, SoundCloud, and Stitcher.

