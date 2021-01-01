Radio Ambulante
Originating at KALW in 2011, Radio Ambulante is a Spanish-language program showcasing compelling stories from around Latin America and the United States.
Its goal is to create a community of storytellers and listeners from around Latin America and the U.S. who want to promote and create sound-rich, informative, narrative, and diverse stories about Latinos.
The show has been picked up by NPR, and the podcast is available for streaming and download on RadioAmbulante.org, iTunes, SoundCloud, and Stitcher.
Latest Episodes
On November 2nd, Radio Ambulante returns to San Francisco with a brand-new show called Outsiders, to be performed for one night only at the Yerba Buena…
Lanús, Argentina -- There’s a new superhero in Argentina. His name is Menganno, and his superpower is drawing attention to himself. This story was…
Nohemí was taken from her home when she was just a girl, and sent to work as a domestic employee for an upper-middle class family in Bogota. This is her…
TAMAULIPAS -- The Mexican state of Tamaulipas has become the epicenter of the Narco War. In this bloody conflict, it has become difficult to name the…
GUATEMALA CITY - Just over two years ago, on July 9, 2011, the Argentine singer-songwriter Facundo Cabral was murdered on a desolate early morning street…
Soccer, politics and protest are often a combustible mix. The Chilean national team of 1973 became a symbol of a divided country after the coup that…
Honduras is in the news these days for winning the most undesired title of murder capital of the world.But in 2009, the headlines coming out of Honduras…
Javier and Yadira met, they fell in love, and they created a life together. But sometimes, relationships change in a way people don't expect. Rosa M.…
The intense winter rains of 2011 left thousands of Colombians flooded out of their homes and claimed hundreds of lives. That same year, a man named Jorge…