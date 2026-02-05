When We All Get to Heaven - Episode 09

In 1996, with the introduction of antiretroviral medications called the “cocktail,” people with HIV started getting better — some dramatically. Surviving AIDS became a real possibility. And in the wake of these changes, MCC of San Francisco found itself taking stock of what they lost to AIDS… and applying what they learned to address other social issues, including the medicinal possibilities of marijuana and how to help the Bay Area’s unhoused.

QUEER POWER HOUR is proud to broadcast When We All Get to Heaven, a 10-part audio documentary from Eureka Street Productions that focuses on how the MCC congregation in San Francisco responded to the persona and political trials of the AIDS epidemic, including the deaths of hundreds of its members.

What makes this project truly unique is that it incorporates an archive of 1200 cassette tapes recorded during the height of the AIDS epidemic.

When We All Get to Heaven is being presented in partnership with Slate’s podcast Outward, which is helping distribute the show.

If you can't wait until next week's Queer Power Hour, you can binge the series on Slate. And subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.