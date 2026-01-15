When We All Get to Heaven - Episode 06

This episode — episode 06 — takes place in 1989. MCC San Francisco made headlines that year when their AIDS minister was allegedly attacked in her home. The city, the police department, and the LGBTQ community rallied around the church and the minister. And when they finally solved the puzzle of who did it, the answer shocked the church.

QUEER POWER HOUR is proud to broadcast When We All Get to Heaven, a 10-part audio documentary from Eureka Street Productions that focuses on how the MCC congregation in San Francisco responded to the persona and political trials of the AIDS epidemic, including the deaths of hundreds of its members.

What makes this project truly unique is that it incorporates an archive of 1200 cassette tapes recorded during the height of the AIDS epidemic.

When We All Get to Heaven is being presented in partnership with Slate’s podcast Outward, which is helping distribute the show.

If you can't wait until next week's Queer Power Hour, you can binge the series on Slate. And subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.