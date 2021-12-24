The Examined Year: 2021

What happened over the past 12 months that challenged our assumptions and made us think about things in new ways?



The Year in Political Insurrection with former co-host and current Stanford Dean Debra Satz

The Year in Space Tourism with Brian Green from Santa Clara University, author of Space Ethics

The Year in the Post-Pandemic Workplace with Quill Kukla from Georgetown University, author of City Living: How Urban Spaces and Urban Dwellers Make One Another