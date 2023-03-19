© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
On The Arts art 2023.png
On the Arts

Berlin & Beyond Film Festival | Cockettes | Cuba Caribe Festival | Bernal Hill Players

By Janice Lee
Published March 19, 2023 at 8:20 PM PDT
1.AlayoDanceCompany_photo_by_Reinier Charon El Templo Productions.jpg
Photo: Renier Charon_El Templo Productions
/
Cuba Caribe Festival_Alayo Dance Co.

CUBA CARIBE
17TH ANNUAL FESTIVAL OF DANCE & MUSIC
ODC THEATRE
3153 17TH ST. / SF
3/31 – 4/9/23  (evenings & afternoons)

GUEST:  RAMÓN RAMOS ALAYO / ARTISTIC DIRECTOR & CO-FOUNDER

David speaks with Ramón Ramos Alayo, Cuba Caribe Artistic Director and Co-Founder of Cuba Caribe, now celebrating their 20th years of preserving and promoting Caribbean art and culture. The upcoming Festival – their 17th – will include the world premiere of Mouth of A Shark, and other performances, gatherings, Q&A, and Master Classes (all levels). Links are below:

For more performance and event info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.cubacaribe.org/2023

4/1 – 4/10/23
Festival Master Dance Classes – all levels:
https://www.cubacaribe.org/festival-master-classes

Meet Cuba Caribe:
https://www.cubacaribe.org/meet-cubacaribe

1.Ramon Ramos Alayo photo by Bethanie Hines-alt.jpg
1 of 5  — 1.Ramon Ramos Alayo photo by Bethanie Hines-alt.jpg
Cuba Caribe_Ramón Ramos Alayo
Photo: Bethanie Hines
2.Agua Doce photo by Devi Pride Photography.jpg
2 of 5  — 2.Agua Doce photo by Devi Pride Photography.jpg
Cuba Caribe_Agua Doce
Photo: Devi Pride Photography
3.Alafia photo by Alvaro Batista.jpg
3 of 5  — 3.Alafia photo by Alvaro Batista.jpg
Cuba Caribe_Alafia
Photo: Alvaro Batista
5.Ramon Ramos Alayo photo by Andrew Weeks.jpg
4 of 5  — 5.Ramon Ramos Alayo photo by Andrew Weeks.jpg
Cuba Caribe_Ramón Ramos Alayo
Photo: Andrew Weeks
6.AguaDoce2-devipridephotography.jpg
5 of 5  — 6.AguaDoce2-devipridephotography.jpg
Cuba Caribe_ Agua Doce
Photo: Devi Pride Photography

cockettes-group_Photo by Clay Gerdes.jpg
Photo: Clay Gerdes
/
Cockettes

COCKETTES:  RES-ERECTION
A COLORFUL RITES OF SPRING MUSICAL REVUE
THE OASIS
298 ELEVENTH ST. (CORNER OF FOLSOM ST.)
3/23 – 3/24 – 3/25/23   7:00pm

GUEST:  SCRUMBLY KOLDEWYN / WRITER, MUSIC DIRECTOR, PIANIST

Original Cockette Scrumbly Koldewyn joins David to talk about the upcoming shows at one of the original SF SOMA venues The Oasis.
Anyone out there remember the rooftop swimming pool?

For more info., and to purchase tickets:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-cockettes-res-erection-tickets-556133288637

Poster - Cockettes reserection Web res.jpg
Courtesy Cockettes
/
Cockettes_Res-Erection
AQTWF_3_B&W.jpg
Courtesy Berlin & Beyond
/
Berlin & Beyond_All Quiet on the Western Front

BERLIN & BEYOND FILM FESTIVAL
3/23 – 3/28/23
Theatres around the SF Bay Area:
Roxie / SF
Vogue / SF
Rialto Cinemas Elmwood / Berkeley
Virtual Presentations (3/26/23)

(Please refer to links below for Festival films/schedule/purchase tickets)

GUEST:  SOPHOAN SORN / DIRECTOR, BERLIN & BEYOND FILM FESTIVAL

Join David as he talks with Sophoan Sorn, currently in his 13th season as Director of SF’s Berlin & Beyond film Festival. A few highlights include Everything Will Change (Opening Night / Dir. Marten Persiel), Rabiye Kurnaz vs. George W. Bush (Dir. Dir. Andreas Dresen) , and Family Affairs (Dir. Sönke Wortmann).

Closing Night will feature Academy Award winner All Quiet on the Western Front (Dir. Edward Berger), presented at the Roxie/SF in 35mm on 3/28/23.

https://berlinbeyond.com/2023/
https://berlinbeyond.com/2023/pr20230204_films/
https://berlinbeyond.com/2023/schedule/
https://berlinbeyond.com/2023/tickets/

2.web_Sophoan2021-202x300_Barack Shrama-.jpg
1 of 11  — 2.web_Sophoan2021-202x300_Barack Shrama-.jpg
Berlin & Beyond_Festival Director Sophoan Sorn
Photo: Barack Shrama
EWC_s_1_moviestill_BEN_moment©FlareFilm2021.jpeg
2 of 11  — EWC_s_1_moviestill_BEN_moment©FlareFilm2021.jpeg
EWC_s_49_moviestill_CHERRY,BEN&FINI_close©FlareFilm2021.jpeg
3 of 11  — EWC_s_49_moviestill_CHERRY,BEN&FINI_close©FlareFilm2021.jpeg
EWC_s_5_moviestill-CHERRY_Call©FlareFilm2021.jpeg
4 of 11  — EWC_s_5_moviestill-CHERRY_Call©FlareFilm2021.jpeg
EWC_s_50_moviestill-Storyteller©FlareFilm2021.jpeg
5 of 11  — EWC_s_50_moviestill-Storyteller©FlareFilm2021.jpeg
EWC_s_47_moviestill-Archive_Giraffe&City©FlareFilm2021-.jpeg
6 of 11  — EWC_s_47_moviestill-Archive_Giraffe&City©FlareFilm2021-.jpeg
Family-Affairs_5_© Constantin Film.jpeg
7 of 11  — Family-Affairs_5_© Constantin Film.jpeg
Family-Affairs_6_© Constantin Film.jpeg
8 of 11  — Family-Affairs_6_© Constantin Film.jpeg
Rabiye_Kurnaz_1_© Andreas Hoefer - Pandora Film.jpeg
9 of 11  — Rabiye_Kurnaz_1_© Andreas Hoefer - Pandora Film.jpeg
Rabiye_Kurnaz_2_© Andreas Hoefer - Pandora Film.jpeg
10 of 11  — Rabiye_Kurnaz_2_© Andreas Hoefer - Pandora Film.jpeg
AQTWF_1.jpg
11 of 11  — AQTWF_1.jpg

BernalHillPlayers_Eric Hannan-.jpg
Photo: Eric Hannan
/
Bernal Hill Players

THE BERNAL HILL PLAYERS
FORCES OF NATURE
THE OLD FIRST CHURCH
1751 SACRAMENTO ST. / SF
SUNDAY 3/26/23  4:00PM PST

GUEST:  JENNIFER PERINGER / PIANIST & COMPOSER, BERNAL HILL PLAYERS

Click here to purchase tickets online (in-person concert and live stream viewing). 
Tickets also available at the door.

Bernal Hill Players pianist and composer Jennifer Peringer joins David to talk about the group’s upcoming concert Forces of Nature.  This very varied program will reference Italian volcanoes, Brazilian rainforests, Japanese seas, English forests, New York rain showers, French spring mornings, and California canyons.

PERFORMERS:
Martha Rodríguez-Salazar, flutes and vihuela
Annelise Zamula, saxophones and flute
Leah di Tullio, clarinets
Sharon Wayne, guitar
Jennifer Peringer, piano and tablas

PROGRAM OF WORKS:
Valerie Coleman: Silver Rain
Jennifer Peringer: The Canyon Wakes Up
Toru Takemitsu: Moby Dick and The Night from Toward the Sea
Davide Verotta: Sulle Aridi Pendici
Lili Boulanger: D’un Matin de Printemps
Chus Alonso: Solsticio
Sarah Rose Stiles: A Dança da Sobrevivência
Sally Davies: Restore the Earth

Jennifer+headshot_photoMarilynBogerd-.jpg
1 of 4  — Jennifer+headshot_photoMarilynBogerd-.jpg
Bernal Hill Players_Jennifer Peringer
Photo: Marilyn Bogerd
Martha R-S_Amy Fowler_IMG_8647.JPG
2 of 4  — Martha R-S_Amy Fowler_IMG_8647.JPG
Bernal Hill Players_Martha Rodríguez-Salazar
Photo: Amy Fowler
Postcard Forces of Nature 2023 front.png
3 of 4  — Postcard Forces of Nature 2023 front.png
Bernal Hill Players_Forces of Nature 3/26/23
Courtesy Bernal Hill Players
Postcard Forces of Nature March 26 back-.png
4 of 4  — Postcard Forces of Nature March 26 back-.png

On the Arts
Janice Lee
See stories by Janice Lee