Berlin & Beyond Film Festival | Cockettes | Cuba Caribe Festival | Bernal Hill Players
CUBA CARIBE
17TH ANNUAL FESTIVAL OF DANCE & MUSIC
ODC THEATRE
3153 17TH ST. / SF
3/31 – 4/9/23 (evenings & afternoons)
GUEST: RAMÓN RAMOS ALAYO / ARTISTIC DIRECTOR & CO-FOUNDER
David speaks with Ramón Ramos Alayo, Cuba Caribe Artistic Director and Co-Founder of Cuba Caribe, now celebrating their 20th years of preserving and promoting Caribbean art and culture. The upcoming Festival – their 17th – will include the world premiere of Mouth of A Shark, and other performances, gatherings, Q&A, and Master Classes (all levels). Links are below:
For more performance and event info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.cubacaribe.org/2023
4/1 – 4/10/23
Festival Master Dance Classes – all levels:
https://www.cubacaribe.org/festival-master-classes
Meet Cuba Caribe:
https://www.cubacaribe.org/meet-cubacaribe
COCKETTES: RES-ERECTION
A COLORFUL RITES OF SPRING MUSICAL REVUE
THE OASIS
298 ELEVENTH ST. (CORNER OF FOLSOM ST.)
3/23 – 3/24 – 3/25/23 7:00pm
GUEST: SCRUMBLY KOLDEWYN / WRITER, MUSIC DIRECTOR, PIANIST
Original Cockette Scrumbly Koldewyn joins David to talk about the upcoming shows at one of the original SF SOMA venues The Oasis.
Anyone out there remember the rooftop swimming pool?
For more info., and to purchase tickets:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-cockettes-res-erection-tickets-556133288637
BERLIN & BEYOND FILM FESTIVAL
3/23 – 3/28/23
Theatres around the SF Bay Area:
Roxie / SF
Vogue / SF
Rialto Cinemas Elmwood / Berkeley
Virtual Presentations (3/26/23)
(Please refer to links below for Festival films/schedule/purchase tickets)
GUEST: SOPHOAN SORN / DIRECTOR, BERLIN & BEYOND FILM FESTIVAL
Join David as he talks with Sophoan Sorn, currently in his 13th season as Director of SF’s Berlin & Beyond film Festival. A few highlights include Everything Will Change (Opening Night / Dir. Marten Persiel), Rabiye Kurnaz vs. George W. Bush (Dir. Dir. Andreas Dresen) , and Family Affairs (Dir. Sönke Wortmann).
Closing Night will feature Academy Award winner All Quiet on the Western Front (Dir. Edward Berger), presented at the Roxie/SF in 35mm on 3/28/23.
https://berlinbeyond.com/2023/
https://berlinbeyond.com/2023/pr20230204_films/
https://berlinbeyond.com/2023/schedule/
https://berlinbeyond.com/2023/tickets/
THE BERNAL HILL PLAYERS
FORCES OF NATURE
THE OLD FIRST CHURCH
1751 SACRAMENTO ST. / SF
SUNDAY 3/26/23 4:00PM PST
GUEST: JENNIFER PERINGER / PIANIST & COMPOSER, BERNAL HILL PLAYERS
Click here to purchase tickets online (in-person concert and live stream viewing).
Tickets also available at the door.
Bernal Hill Players pianist and composer Jennifer Peringer joins David to talk about the group’s upcoming concert Forces of Nature. This very varied program will reference Italian volcanoes, Brazilian rainforests, Japanese seas, English forests, New York rain showers, French spring mornings, and California canyons.
PERFORMERS:
Martha Rodríguez-Salazar, flutes and vihuela
Annelise Zamula, saxophones and flute
Leah di Tullio, clarinets
Sharon Wayne, guitar
Jennifer Peringer, piano and tablas
PROGRAM OF WORKS:
Valerie Coleman: Silver Rain
Jennifer Peringer: The Canyon Wakes Up
Toru Takemitsu: Moby Dick and The Night from Toward the Sea
Davide Verotta: Sulle Aridi Pendici
Lili Boulanger: D’un Matin de Printemps
Chus Alonso: Solsticio
Sarah Rose Stiles: A Dança da Sobrevivência
Sally Davies: Restore the Earth