Berlin & Beyond Film Festival | Cockettes | Cuba Caribe Festival | Bernal Hill Players

CUBA CARIBE

17TH ANNUAL FESTIVAL OF DANCE & MUSIC

ODC THEATRE

3153 17TH ST. / SF

3/31 – 4/9/23 (evenings & afternoons)

GUEST: RAMÓN RAMOS ALAYO / ARTISTIC DIRECTOR & CO-FOUNDER

David speaks with Ramón Ramos Alayo, Cuba Caribe Artistic Director and Co-Founder of Cuba Caribe, now celebrating their 20th years of preserving and promoting Caribbean art and culture. The upcoming Festival – their 17th – will include the world premiere of Mouth of A Shark, and other performances, gatherings, Q&A, and Master Classes (all levels). Links are below:

4/1 – 4/10/23

Festival Master Dance Classes – all levels:

Meet Cuba Caribe:

Photo: Clay Gerdes / Cockettes

COCKETTES: RES-ERECTION

A COLORFUL RITES OF SPRING MUSICAL REVUE

THE OASIS

298 ELEVENTH ST. (CORNER OF FOLSOM ST.)

3/23 – 3/24 – 3/25/23 7:00pm

GUEST: SCRUMBLY KOLDEWYN / WRITER, MUSIC DIRECTOR, PIANIST

Original Cockette Scrumbly Koldewyn joins David to talk about the upcoming shows at one of the original SF SOMA venues The Oasis.

Anyone out there remember the rooftop swimming pool?

BERLIN & BEYOND FILM FESTIVAL

3/23 – 3/28/23

Theatres around the SF Bay Area:

Roxie / SF

Vogue / SF

Rialto Cinemas Elmwood / Berkeley

Virtual Presentations (3/26/23)

GUEST: SOPHOAN SORN / DIRECTOR, BERLIN & BEYOND FILM FESTIVAL

Join David as he talks with Sophoan Sorn, currently in his 13th season as Director of SF’s Berlin & Beyond film Festival. A few highlights include Everything Will Change (Opening Night / Dir. Marten Persiel), Rabiye Kurnaz vs. George W. Bush (Dir. Dir. Andreas Dresen) , and Family Affairs (Dir. Sönke Wortmann).

Closing Night will feature Academy Award winner All Quiet on the Western Front (Dir. Edward Berger), presented at the Roxie/SF in 35mm on 3/28/23.

THE BERNAL HILL PLAYERS

FORCES OF NATURE

THE OLD FIRST CHURCH

1751 SACRAMENTO ST. / SF

SUNDAY 3/26/23 4:00PM PST

GUEST: JENNIFER PERINGER / PIANIST & COMPOSER, BERNAL HILL PLAYERS

Bernal Hill Players pianist and composer Jennifer Peringer joins David to talk about the group’s upcoming concert Forces of Nature. This very varied program will reference Italian volcanoes, Brazilian rainforests, Japanese seas, English forests, New York rain showers, French spring mornings, and California canyons.

PERFORMERS:

Martha Rodríguez-Salazar, flutes and vihuela

Annelise Zamula, saxophones and flute

Leah di Tullio, clarinets

Sharon Wayne, guitar

Jennifer Peringer, piano and tablas

PROGRAM OF WORKS:

Valerie Coleman: Silver Rain

Jennifer Peringer: The Canyon Wakes Up

Toru Takemitsu: Moby Dick and The Night from Toward the Sea

Davide Verotta: Sulle Aridi Pendici

Lili Boulanger: D’un Matin de Printemps

Chus Alonso: Solsticio

Sarah Rose Stiles: A Dança da Sobrevivência

Sally Davies: Restore the Earth