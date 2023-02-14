BroadwaySF ‘SIX’ | Marin Theatre Co. ‘Justice: A New Musical’ | SF Playhouse
This week 2/15/23 – On the Arts, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, host David Latulippe speaks with BroadwaySF ‘SIX’ cast member Gabriela Carrillo | Marin Theatre Co. ‘Justice: A New Musical’ Lyricist Kait Kerrigan | SF Playhouse Co-founder & Artistic Director Bill English
Join us at our new day and time - Wednesdays at 4PM PST
BROADWAYSF PRESENTS
SIX The Musical
ORPHEUM THEATRE
1192 MARKET ST. / SF
2/21 – 3/19/23
GUEST: GABRIELA CARRILLO / ‘Catherine Parr’ Queen of England and Ireland
SIX The Musical cast member Gabriela Carrillo, who plays 'Catherine Parr', joins David to talk about this groundbreaking musical which remixes 500 years of history into the present and turns it on its head.
For more info. and to purchase tickets here
MARIN THEATRE COMPANY
JUSTICE: A NEW MUSICAL
397 MILLER AVE. / MILL VALLEY
2/16 – 3/12/23
GUEST: KAIT KERRIGAN / LYRICIST
David speaks with lyricist Kait Kerrigan about her work with composer Bree Lowdermilk. JUSTICE A New Musical explores the first women on the U.S. Supreme Court – Sandra Day O’Connor, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Sonia Sotomayor – at the height of their power. They are all "firsts" each in their own right, and this production covers and uncovers their lives and relationships with one another, and how they choose to forge their paths ahead for future generations. Words matter.
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.marintheatre.org/productions/justice-a-new-musical
Learn more about the Marin Theatre Company:
https://www.marintheatre.org/
SF PLAYHOUSE
450 POST ST. / SF
CASHED OUT (now through 2/25/23)
CLUE (3/9/ - 4/22/23)
GUEST: BILL ENGLISH / CO-FOUNDER & ARTISTIC DIRECTOR
Bill English joins David to talk about their current productions CASHED OUT, a world premiere by Native American playwright Claude Jackson Jr., directed by Tara Moses.
They'll also talk about SF Playhouse' upcoming production CLUE, based on the Paramount Pictures Film based on the Hasbro Game Clue. CLUE is based on a screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, written by Sandy Rustin, with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price.
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
CASHED OUT:
https://www.sfplayhouse.org/sfph/2022-2023-season/cashed-out/
CLUE:
https://www.sfplayhouse.org/sfph/2022-2023-season/clue/