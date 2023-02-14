BroadwaySF ‘SIX’ | Marin Theatre Co. ‘Justice: A New Musical’ | SF Playhouse

Courtesy BroadwaySF / BroadwaySF_SIX

BROADWAYSF PRESENTS

SIX The Musical

ORPHEUM THEATRE

1192 MARKET ST. / SF

2/21 – 3/19/23

GUEST: GABRIELA CARRILLO / ‘Catherine Parr’ Queen of England and Ireland

SIX The Musical cast member Gabriela Carrillo, who plays 'Catherine Parr', joins David to talk about this groundbreaking musical which remixes 500 years of history into the present and turns it on its head.

Photo: Joan Marcus / BroadwaySF_SIX_N. Amer. Tour

MARIN THEATRE COMPANY

JUSTICE: A NEW MUSICAL

397 MILLER AVE. / MILL VALLEY

2/16 – 3/12/23

GUEST: KAIT KERRIGAN / LYRICIST

David speaks with lyricist Kait Kerrigan about her work with composer Bree Lowdermilk. JUSTICE A New Musical explores the first women on the U.S. Supreme Court – Sandra Day O’Connor, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Sonia Sotomayor – at the height of their power. They are all "firsts" each in their own right, and this production covers and uncovers their lives and relationships with one another, and how they choose to forge their paths ahead for future generations. Words matter.

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

https://www.marintheatre.org/productions/justice-a-new-musical

Learn more about the Marin Theatre Company:

https://www.marintheatre.org/

Courtesy Marin Theatre Co. / Marin Theatre Co._'Justice'_Kait Kerrigan_Lyricist

SF PLAYHOUSE

450 POST ST. / SF

CASHED OUT (now through 2/25/23)

CLUE (3/9/ - 4/22/23)

GUEST: BILL ENGLISH / CO-FOUNDER & ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

Bill English joins David to talk about their current productions CASHED OUT, a world premiere by Native American playwright Claude Jackson Jr., directed by Tara Moses.

They'll also talk about SF Playhouse' upcoming production CLUE, based on the Paramount Pictures Film based on the Hasbro Game Clue. CLUE is based on a screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, written by Sandy Rustin, with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price.

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

CASHED OUT:

https://www.sfplayhouse.org/sfph/2022-2023-season/cashed-out/

CLUE:

https://www.sfplayhouse.org/sfph/2022-2023-season/clue/