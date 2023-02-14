© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On The Arts art 2023.png
On the Arts

BroadwaySF ‘SIX’ | Marin Theatre Co. ‘Justice: A New Musical’ | SF Playhouse

By Janice Lee
Published February 14, 2023 at 8:30 PM PST
1.Gabriela Carrillo as Catherine Parr (center) in The North American SIX Aragon Tour. Photo by Joan Marcus.(A0114r).jpg
Photo: Joan Marcus
/
BroadwasySF SIX_Gabriela Carrillo (center)

This week 2/15/23 – On the Arts, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, host David Latulippe speaks with BroadwaySF ‘SIX’ cast member Gabriela Carrillo | Marin Theatre Co. ‘Justice: A New Musical’ Lyricist Kait Kerrigan | SF Playhouse Co-founder & Artistic Director Bill English

Join us at our new day and time - Wednesdays at 4PM PST

BSF_Six_548x350.jpg
Courtesy BroadwaySF
/
BroadwaySF_SIX

BROADWAYSF PRESENTS
SIX The Musical
ORPHEUM THEATRE
1192 MARKET ST. / SF
2/21 – 3/19/23

GUEST:   GABRIELA CARRILLO / ‘Catherine Parr’ Queen of England and Ireland

SIX The Musical cast member Gabriela Carrillo, who plays 'Catherine Parr', joins David to talk about this groundbreaking musical which remixes 500 years of history into the present and turns it on its head.

For more info. and to purchase tickets here

2_The North American SIX Aragon Tour. Photo by Joan Marcus. (A0001r).jpg
Photo: Joan Marcus
/
BroadwaySF_SIX_N. Amer. Tour
Justice-Art-Banner-1.gif

MARIN THEATRE COMPANY
JUSTICE:  A NEW MUSICAL
397 MILLER AVE. / MILL VALLEY
2/16 – 3/12/23

GUEST:  KAIT KERRIGAN / LYRICIST

David speaks with lyricist Kait Kerrigan about her work with composer Bree Lowdermilk. JUSTICE A New Musical explores the first women on the U.S. Supreme Court – Sandra Day O’Connor, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Sonia Sotomayor – at the height of their power. They are all "firsts" each in their own right, and this production covers and uncovers their lives and relationships with one another, and how they choose to forge their paths ahead for future generations. Words matter.

For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.marintheatre.org/productions/justice-a-new-musical

Learn more about the Marin Theatre Company:
https://www.marintheatre.org/

1 Kait Kerrigan.JPG
Courtesy Marin Theatre Co.
/
Marin Theatre Co._'Justice'_Kait Kerrigan_Lyricist
1.SFP_CashedOut_VitaHewitt13_(Louisa Kizer), Buddy (Matt Kizer), Levi (Chingwe Padraig Sullivan), and Nan (Sheila Tousey).jpg
1 of 6  — 1.SFP_CashedOut_VitaHewitt13_(Louisa Kizer), Buddy (Matt Kizer), Levi (Chingwe Padraig Sullivan), and Nan (Sheila Tousey).jpg
SF Playhouse_Cashed Out_Louisa Kizer, Matt Kizer, Chingwe Padraig Sullivan, Sheila Tousey
Photo: Vita Hewitt
2.SFP_CashedOut_VitaHewitt10_Lisa Ramirez.jpg
2 of 6  — 2.SFP_CashedOut_VitaHewitt10_Lisa Ramirez.jpg
SF Playhouse_Cashed Out_Lisa Ramirez
Photo: Vita Hewitt
3.SFP_CashedOut_VitaHewitt7_Chingwe Padraig Sullivan_Rainbow Dickerson.jpg
3 of 6  — 3.SFP_CashedOut_VitaHewitt7_Chingwe Padraig Sullivan_Rainbow Dickerson.jpg
SF Playhouse_Cashed Out_Chingwe Padraig Sullivan, Rainbow Dickerson
Photo: Vita Hewitt
4.SFP_CashedOut_VitaHewitt2_Chingwe Padraig Sullivan_Rainbow Dickerson.jpg
4 of 6  — 4.SFP_CashedOut_VitaHewitt2_Chingwe Padraig Sullivan_Rainbow Dickerson.jpg
SF Playhouse_Cashed Out_Chingwe Padraig Sullivan, Rainbow Dickerson
Photo: Vita Hewitt
5.SFP_CashedOut_VitaHewitt9_Louisa Kizer_Rainbow Dickerson.jpg
5 of 6  — 5.SFP_CashedOut_VitaHewitt9_Louisa Kizer_Rainbow Dickerson.jpg
SF Playhouse_Cashed Out_Louisa Kizer, Rainbow Dickerson
Photo: Vita Hewitt
6.SFP_CashedOut_VitaHewitt1_Rainbow Dickerson.jpg
6 of 6  — 6.SFP_CashedOut_VitaHewitt1_Rainbow Dickerson.jpg
SF Playhouse_Cashed Out_Rainbow Dickerson
Photo: Vita Hewitt

SF PLAYHOUSE
450 POST ST. / SF
CASHED OUT  (now through 2/25/23)
CLUE  (3/9/ - 4/22/23)

GUEST:  BILL ENGLISH / CO-FOUNDER & ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

Bill English joins David to talk about their current productions CASHED OUT, a world premiere by Native American playwright Claude Jackson Jr., directed by Tara Moses.
They'll also talk about SF Playhouse' upcoming production CLUE, based on the Paramount Pictures Film based on the Hasbro Game Clue. CLUE is based on a screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, written by Sandy Rustin, with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price.

For more info. and to purchase tickets:
CASHED OUT:
https://www.sfplayhouse.org/sfph/2022-2023-season/cashed-out/

CLUE:
https://www.sfplayhouse.org/sfph/2022-2023-season/clue/

clue-header.png
Courtesy SF Playhouse

On the Arts
Janice Lee
See stories by Janice Lee