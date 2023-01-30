Art With Elders @ SF City Hall |The Improvised Shakespeare Company @ SF Sketchfest @ Brava Theater | SF Symphony Teen Night @ Davies Symphony Hall
ART WITH ELDERS: THE POWER OF CREATIVITY AND COMMUNITY
SF CITY HALL
1 DR. CARLTON B. GOODLETT PLACE / SF
North Light Court & Ground Floor
2/2/23 – 8/25/23
Monday-Friday 8:00AM-6:00PM
GUEST: MARK CAMPBELL / EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, ART WITH ELDERS
Join David as he speaks with Art With Elders (AWE) Executive Director Mark Campbell.
AWE was founded in 1991 and has brought creativity and connection to 12,000 older adults in 75 senior communities across the Bay Area through free or low-cost art classes.
The San Francisco Arts Commission (SFAC) Galleries, is pleased to partner with AWE to present this free exhibition that showcases over 90 original paintings and drawings made by seniors participating in the AWE program from forty programming sites and community partners located throughout San Francisco and the Bay Area.
Links to exhibit information:
https://www.artwithelders.org/events/awe-at-sf-city-hall-sfac-galleries/
https://www.sfartscommission.org/experience-art/exhibitions/art-elders-power-creativity-and-community
Learn more about Art With Elders:
https://www.artwithelders.org/
SF SKETCHFEST PRESENTS
THE IMPROVISED SHAKESPEARE COMPANY
BRAVA THEATER
2781 24TH ST. / SF
FRIDAY 2/3/23 10:00:PM
SATURDAY 2/4/23 7:30PM & 10:00PM
SUNDAY 2/5/23 4:00PM & 7:30PM
GUEST: BLAINE SWEN / FOUNDER
David talks with The Improvised Shakespeare Company Founder Blaine Swen about the Company’s 2006 start in Chicago, and its journey to a national touring group. What lead them to discover this unique approach to Shakespeare?
Based on one audience suggestion (a title of a show that has never been written), The Improvised Shakespeare Company creates a fully improvised Shakespearean masterpiece right before your eyes. Nothing has been planned out, rehearsed, or written. All of the dialogue is said for the first time, the characters are created as you watch, and if ever you're wondering where the story is going...so are they! You've never seen the Bard like this before!
For more about the Improvised Shakespeare Co. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.improvisedshakespeare.com/
https://www.improvisedshakespeare.com/shows
To learn more about SF Sketchfest and to purchase tickets:
https://sfsketchfest.com/schedule-and-tickets/
SF SYMPHONY
TEEN NIGHT
DAVIES SYMPHONY HALL
201 VAN NESS AVE. / SF
SATURDAY 2/11/23 7:30PM
GUEST: DANIEL BARTHOLOMEW-POYSER /
RESIDENT CONDUCTOR OF ENGAGEMENT AND EDUCATION
SF Symphony Resident Conductor of Engagement and Education Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser joins David to talk about the Symphony’s Education Program and the upcoming Teen Night featuring the following program (featuring 12 selections):
Juba Dance from Symphony No. 1 / Florence Price
Fanfare for Greta / Jonathan Ring
Nimrod from Enigma Variations / Edward Elgar
Montagus and Capulets from Romeo and Juliet / Sergei Prokofiev
Land of Romance from Africa / William Grant Still
4’33’’ / John Cage
Excerpt from In C / Terry Riley
Round Dance / Cris Derksen
Excerpt from Symphony No. 9 / Ludwig van Beethoven
Allegretto from Symphony No. 9 / Dmitri Shostakovich
Largo from Symphony No. 5 / Dmitri Shostakovich
Festive Overture / Dmitri Shostakovich
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2022-23/Music-for-Families-Teen-Night
Learn more about Daniel here