Art With Elders @ SF City Hall |The Improvised Shakespeare Company @ SF Sketchfest @ Brava Theater | SF Symphony Teen Night @ Davies Symphony Hall

ART WITH ELDERS: THE POWER OF CREATIVITY AND COMMUNITY

SF CITY HALL

1 DR. CARLTON B. GOODLETT PLACE / SF

North Light Court & Ground Floor

2/2/23 – 8/25/23

Monday-Friday 8:00AM-6:00PM

GUEST: MARK CAMPBELL / EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, ART WITH ELDERS

Join David as he speaks with Art With Elders (AWE) Executive Director Mark Campbell.

AWE was founded in 1991 and has brought creativity and connection to 12,000 older adults in 75 senior communities across the Bay Area through free or low-cost art classes.

The San Francisco Arts Commission (SFAC) Galleries, is pleased to partner with AWE to present this free exhibition that showcases over 90 original paintings and drawings made by seniors participating in the AWE program from forty programming sites and community partners located throughout San Francisco and the Bay Area.

Links to exhibit information:

https://www.artwithelders.org/events/awe-at-sf-city-hall-sfac-galleries/

https://www.sfartscommission.org/experience-art/exhibitions/art-elders-power-creativity-and-community

Learn more about Art With Elders:

https://www.artwithelders.org/

1 of 6 — 1.AWE Open Studios - Paula Tschida - Market Scene (after Lois Mailou Jones).jpg Artist: Paula Tschida "Market Scene (after Lois Mailou Jones)" Courtesy Art With Elders 2 of 6 — 2.Deborah Childs - The Red House Abstraction - Laguna Honda Hospital.JPG Artist: Deborah Childs “The Red House Abstraction” Courtesy Art With Elders 3 of 6 — Tiger and Eagle’s War, by Kekun Ouyang.jpg Artist: Kekun Ouyang "Tiger and Eagle's War" Courtesy Art With Elders 4 of 6 — 4.Reutlinger Comm - Garden of Love and Life Roslyn Tunis.jpg Artist: Roslyn Tunis “Garden of Love and Life” Courtesy Art With Elders 5 of 6 — 4.Mission NCs - Tomas Lopez Acrylic and Marker 9x12.jpg Artist: Tomás Lopez “Untitled (Mask)” Courtesy Art With Elders 6 of 6 — MNCs - Hilda Ibarra - i found you.jpg Artist: Hilda Ibarra "i found you" Courtesy Art With Elders

SF SKETCHFEST PRESENTS

THE IMPROVISED SHAKESPEARE COMPANY

BRAVA THEATER

2781 24TH ST. / SF

FRIDAY 2/3/23 10:00:PM

SATURDAY 2/4/23 7:30PM & 10:00PM

SUNDAY 2/5/23 4:00PM & 7:30PM

GUEST: BLAINE SWEN / FOUNDER

David talks with The Improvised Shakespeare Company Founder Blaine Swen about the Company’s 2006 start in Chicago, and its journey to a national touring group. What lead them to discover this unique approach to Shakespeare?

Based on one audience suggestion (a title of a show that has never been written), The Improvised Shakespeare Company creates a fully improvised Shakespearean masterpiece right before your eyes. Nothing has been planned out, rehearsed, or written. All of the dialogue is said for the first time, the characters are created as you watch, and if ever you're wondering where the story is going...so are they! You've never seen the Bard like this before!

For more about the Improvised Shakespeare Co. and to purchase tickets:

https://www.improvisedshakespeare.com/

https://www.improvisedshakespeare.com/shows

To learn more about SF Sketchfest and to purchase tickets:

https://sfsketchfest.com/schedule-and-tickets/

Photo: Ben Lariviere / SF Symphony_Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser

SF SYMPHONY

TEEN NIGHT

DAVIES SYMPHONY HALL

201 VAN NESS AVE. / SF

SATURDAY 2/11/23 7:30PM

GUEST: DANIEL BARTHOLOMEW-POYSER /

RESIDENT CONDUCTOR OF ENGAGEMENT AND EDUCATION

SF Symphony Resident Conductor of Engagement and Education Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser joins David to talk about the Symphony’s Education Program and the upcoming Teen Night featuring the following program (featuring 12 selections):

Juba Dance from Symphony No. 1 / Florence Price

Fanfare for Greta / Jonathan Ring

Nimrod from Enigma Variations / Edward Elgar

Montagus and Capulets from Romeo and Juliet / Sergei Prokofiev

Land of Romance from Africa / William Grant Still

4’33’’ / John Cage

Excerpt from In C / Terry Riley

Round Dance / Cris Derksen

Excerpt from Symphony No. 9 / Ludwig van Beethoven

Allegretto from Symphony No. 9 / Dmitri Shostakovich

Largo from Symphony No. 5 / Dmitri Shostakovich

Festive Overture / Dmitri Shostakovich

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

https://www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2022-23/Music-for-Families-Teen-Night

Learn more about Daniel here

