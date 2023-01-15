© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
On the Arts

New Century Chamber Orchestra 'Cinematic Escapes' | Composer Richard Aldag | Mostly British Film Festival Ruthe Stein | Cinnabar Theatre 'Daddy Long Legs'|

By Janice Lee
Published January 15, 2023 at 7:19 PM PST
Courtesy NCCO
Courtesy NCCO
/
NCCO_Cinematic Escapes_Jan 19-21 2023

This week 1/18/23 – On the Arts, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, host David Latulippe speaks with New Century Chamber Orchestra 'Cinematic Escapes' Daniel Hope and Alexey Botvinov | Composer Richard Aldag | Cinnabar Theatre 'Daddy Long Legs' Brett Strader and Brittany Law Hasbany| Peter Robinson speaks with Mostly British Film Festival founder and co-director Ruthe Stein |

Join us at our new day and time - Wednesdays at 4PM PST

NEW CENTURY CHAMBER ORCHESTRA
CINEMATIC ESCAPES
https://www.ncco.org/22-23

GUESTS:
DANIEL HOPE / MUSIC DIRECTOR & CONCERTMASTER
ALEXEY BOTVINOV / PIANIST

UPCOMING PERFORMANCES:

THURSDAY 1/19/23 – 7:30PM
OSHER MARIN JCC
200 N. SAN PEDRO RD. / SAN RAFAEL

LEARN MORE HERE
PURCHASE TICKETS HERE
* Attendees to this performance are invited to join in a post-concert anniversary toast with champagne and sweet treats in the foyer of the Osher Marin JCC *

FRIDAY 1/20/23 – 7:30PM
FIRST CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH
2345 CHANNING WAY / BERKELEY

LEARN MORE HERE
PURCHASE TICKETS HERE

SATURDAY 1/21/23 – 7:30PM
HERBST THEATRE
401 VAN NESS / SF

PURCHASE TICKETS HERE

SUNDAY 1/22/23 – 2:30PM
BING CONCERT HALL (STANFORD UNIVERSITY)
327 LASUEN ST. / STANFORD CA

VIEW EVENT AND PURCHASE TICKETS HERE

https://danielhope.com/
https://botvinov.com.ua/en/

NCCO_Cinematic Escapes_Daniel Hope
photo Daniel Waldhecker
NCCO_Cinematic Escapes_Alexey Notvinov
photo Nikolay Vdovenko
NCCO_Cinematic Escapes_Jan 19-21 2023
Courtesy NCCO

photo Valentina Sadiul
/
Composer Richard Aldag

MIRAGES
EARPLAY @
OLD FIRST CHURCH
1751 SACRAMENTO ST / SF
MONDAY 1/23/23 – 7:30PM

GUEST: RICHARD ALDAG / COMPOSER

Join David as he speaks with Composer Richard Aldag about the Earplay premiere of his piece “Songs of Majnun Leyla” with Tenor Michael Dailey. Aldag is also the Executive Director of the San Francisco Contemporary Music Players

For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://earplay.wixsite.com/earplay/event-details/mirages
https://www.oldfirstconcerts.org/performance/earplay-mirages-monday-january-23-at-730-pm/

https://www.richardaldag.com/
https://earplay.wixsite.com/earplay
https://www.oldfirstconcerts.org/

Earplay
MOSTLY.jpg
Courtesy Mostly British Film Festival_Ruthe Stein
/
Mostly British Film Festival_Feb 9-16 2023

MOSTLY BRITISH FILM FESTIVAL
3290 SACRAMENTO ST. / SF
2/9 – 2/16/23 (various times)

GUEST: RUTHE STEIN / FOUNDER AND CO-DIRECTOR
MOSTLY BRITISH FILM FESTIVAL

Peter Robinson returns to talk with Ruthe Stein about her annual Mostly British Film Festival, the popular film festival that takes over the Vogue Theatre in San Francisco from 2/9 to 2/16/23.

For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://mostlybritish.org/
______________________________________

Courtesy Cinnabar Theatre
/
Cinnabar Theatre_Daddy Long Legs

CINNABAR THEATRE
DADDY LONG LEGS
3333 PETALUMA BLVD. / N. PETALUMA

LIVE IN-PERSON: 1/6 – 1/22/23 (evenings & matinee)
STREAMING: 1/27 – 1/29/23

GUESTS:
BRETT STRADER / MUSICAL DIRECTOR, CONDUCTOR, PIANIST
BRITTANY LAW HASBANY / “JERUSHA ABBOTT”

For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://cinnabartheater.org/show/daddy-long-legs/

For Video on Demand / streaming purchase, click here.

Home

https://www.brittanylaw.net/

Cinnabar Theatre_Daddy Long Legs_Brittany Law
photo Victoria Von Thal
Cinnabar Theatre_Daddy Long Legs_Zachary Hasbany
photo Victoria Von Thal
Cinnabar Theatre_Daddy Long Legs_Brittany Law & Zachary Hasbany
photo Victoria Von Thal
Cinnabar Theatre_Daddy Long Legs_Brittany Law & Zachary Hasbany
photo Victoria Von Thal

On the Arts
Janice Lee
