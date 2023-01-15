New Century Chamber Orchestra 'Cinematic Escapes' | Composer Richard Aldag | Mostly British Film Festival Ruthe Stein | Cinnabar Theater 'Daddy Long Legs'

NEW CENTURY CHAMBER ORCHESTRA

CINEMATIC ESCAPES

GUESTS:

DANIEL HOPE / MUSIC DIRECTOR & CONCERTMASTER

ALEXEY BOTVINOV / PIANIST

UPCOMING PERFORMANCES:

THURSDAY 1/19/23 – 7:30PM

OSHER MARIN JCC

200 N. SAN PEDRO RD. / SAN RAFAEL

* Attendees to this performance are invited to join in a post-concert anniversary toast with champagne and sweet treats in the foyer of the Osher Marin JCC *

FRIDAY 1/20/23 – 7:30PM

FIRST CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH

2345 CHANNING WAY / BERKELEY

SATURDAY 1/21/23 – 7:30PM

HERBST THEATRE

401 VAN NESS / SF

SUNDAY 1/22/23 – 2:30PM

BING CONCERT HALL (STANFORD UNIVERSITY)

327 LASUEN ST. / STANFORD CA

https://danielhope.com/

https://botvinov.com.ua/en/

photo Valentina Sadiul / Composer Richard Aldag

MIRAGES

EARPLAY @

OLD FIRST CHURCH

1751 SACRAMENTO ST. / SF

MONDAY 1/23/23 – 7:30PM

GUEST: RICHARD ALDAG / COMPOSER

Join David as he speaks with Composer Richard Aldag about the Earplay premiere of his piece “Songs of Majnun Leyla” with Tenor Michael Dailey. Aldag is also the Executive Director of the San Francisco Contemporary Music Players

Earplay

Courtesy Mostly British Film Festival_Ruthe Stein / Mostly British Film Festival_Feb 9-16 2023

MOSTLY BRITISH FILM FESTIVAL

VOGUE THEATRE

3290 SACRAMENTO ST. / SF

2/9 – 2/16/23 (various times)

GUEST: RUTHE STEIN / FOUNDER AND CO-DIRECTOR

MOSTLY BRITISH FILM FESTIVAL

Peter Robinson returns to talk with Ruthe Stein about her annual Mostly British Film Festival, the popular film festival that takes over the Vogue Theatre in San Francisco from 2/9 to 2/16/23.

Courtesy Cinnabar Theatre / Cinnabar Theater_Daddy Long Legs

CINNABAR THEATER

DADDY LONG LEGS

3333 PETALUMA BLVD. / N. PETALUMA

LIVE IN-PERSON: 1/6 – 1/22/23 (evenings & matinee)

STREAMING: 1/27 – 1/29/23

GUESTS:

BRETT STRADER / MUSICAL DIRECTOR, CONDUCTOR, PIANIST

BRITTANY LAW HASBANY / “JERUSHA ABBOTT”

