New Century Chamber Orchestra 'Cinematic Escapes' | Composer Richard Aldag | Mostly British Film Festival Ruthe Stein | Cinnabar Theater 'Daddy Long Legs'|
This week 1/18/23 – On the Arts, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, host David Latulippe speaks with New Century Chamber Orchestra 'Cinematic Escapes' Daniel Hope and Alexey Botvinov | Composer Richard Aldag | Cinnabar Theater 'Daddy Long Legs' Brett Strader and Brittany Law Hasbany| Peter Robinson speaks with Mostly British Film Festival founder and co-director Ruthe Stein |
Join us at our new day and time - Wednesdays at 4PM PST
NEW CENTURY CHAMBER ORCHESTRA
CINEMATIC ESCAPES
https://www.ncco.org/22-23
GUESTS:
DANIEL HOPE / MUSIC DIRECTOR & CONCERTMASTER
ALEXEY BOTVINOV / PIANIST
UPCOMING PERFORMANCES:
THURSDAY 1/19/23 – 7:30PM
OSHER MARIN JCC
200 N. SAN PEDRO RD. / SAN RAFAEL
LEARN MORE HERE
PURCHASE TICKETS HERE
* Attendees to this performance are invited to join in a post-concert anniversary toast with champagne and sweet treats in the foyer of the Osher Marin JCC *
FRIDAY 1/20/23 – 7:30PM
FIRST CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH
2345 CHANNING WAY / BERKELEY
LEARN MORE HERE
PURCHASE TICKETS HERE
SATURDAY 1/21/23 – 7:30PM
HERBST THEATRE
401 VAN NESS / SF
PURCHASE TICKETS HERE
SUNDAY 1/22/23 – 2:30PM
BING CONCERT HALL (STANFORD UNIVERSITY)
327 LASUEN ST. / STANFORD CA
VIEW EVENT AND PURCHASE TICKETS HERE
https://danielhope.com/
https://botvinov.com.ua/en/
MIRAGES
EARPLAY @
OLD FIRST CHURCH
1751 SACRAMENTO ST. / SF
MONDAY 1/23/23 – 7:30PM
GUEST: RICHARD ALDAG / COMPOSER
Join David as he speaks with Composer Richard Aldag about the Earplay premiere of his piece “Songs of Majnun Leyla” with Tenor Michael Dailey. Aldag is also the Executive Director of the San Francisco Contemporary Music Players
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://earplay.wixsite.com/earplay/event-details/mirages
https://www.oldfirstconcerts.org/performance/earplay-mirages-monday-january-23-at-730-pm/
https://www.richardaldag.com/
https://earplay.wixsite.com/earplay
https://www.oldfirstconcerts.org/
MOSTLY BRITISH FILM FESTIVAL
VOGUE THEATRE
3290 SACRAMENTO ST. / SF
2/9 – 2/16/23 (various times)
GUEST: RUTHE STEIN / FOUNDER AND CO-DIRECTOR
MOSTLY BRITISH FILM FESTIVAL
Peter Robinson returns to talk with Ruthe Stein about her annual Mostly British Film Festival, the popular film festival that takes over the Vogue Theatre in San Francisco from 2/9 to 2/16/23.
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://mostlybritish.org/
______________________________________
CINNABAR THEATER
DADDY LONG LEGS
3333 PETALUMA BLVD. / N. PETALUMA
LIVE IN-PERSON: 1/6 – 1/22/23 (evenings & matinee)
STREAMING: 1/27 – 1/29/23
GUESTS:
BRETT STRADER / MUSICAL DIRECTOR, CONDUCTOR, PIANIST
BRITTANY LAW HASBANY / “JERUSHA ABBOTT”
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://cinnabartheater.org/show/daddy-long-legs/
For Video on Demand / streaming purchase, click here.
https://www.cinnabartheater.org