SFJAZZ Chris Botti | SF Performances Robert Greenberg | Brentano String Quartet Nina Lee

CHRIS BOTTI

SFJAZZ CENTER / MINER AUDITORIUM

201 FRANKLIN ST. / SF

1/3 – 1/8/23 (evenings & matinee)

GUEST: CHRIS BOTTI / TRUMPETER, COMPOSER, BANDLEADER

Chris Botti takes some time out today to speak with David. Botti returns to SFJAZZ for a six-night, eight-show run, having just returned from NYC and 28-day, 56-show run. Yes – 56 shows.

Throughout his illustrious career, Botti has performed, recorded and toured with – almost everyone. Spanning the globe, crossing genres, stepping on stage with artist including Sting, Tony Bennett, Yo-Yo Ma, and Aerosmith/Steven Typer, Botti also found time to win a Grammy along the way.

SF Performances_At the Movies_Robert Greenberg

SAN FRANCISCO PERFORMANCES PRESENTS

SALON SERIES “AT THE MOVIES” WITH ROBERT GREENBERG

WAR MEMORIAL VETERANS BLDG. / EDUCATION STUDIO

401 VAN NESS AVE. / SF

GUEST: ROBERT GREENBERG / MUSIC HISTORIAN-IN-RESIDENCE

WED. 1/4/23 – 6:30PM

PROGRAM 1: “ALL BEETHOVEN, ALL THE TIME”

WED. 1/11/23 – 6:30PM

PROGRAM 2: “THE ROMANTICS”

WED. 1/25/23 – 6:30PM

PROGRAM 3: “THIS AND THAT”

Join David as he speaks with Robert Greenberg about his current Salon Series “At the Movies” happening every Wednesday in January (except 1/18/23).

Peter Schaaf / SF Performances_Brentano String Quartet

SAN FRANCISCO PERFORMANCES

BRENTANO STRING QUARTET

DAWN UPSHAW/SOPRANO

WAR MEMORIAL PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

HERBST THEATRE

401 VAN NESS AVE. / SF

THRUSDAY 1/12/23 – 7:30PM

GUEST: NINA LEE / CELLIST, BRENTANO STRING QUARTET

The Brentano String Quartet and Soprano Dawn Upshaw join forces and share the stage for Dido Reimagined (sparked by the famous “Dido’s Lament” from Purcell’s Dido and Aeneas).

David will be joined by cellist Nina Lee to share insights on this auspicious musical event.

