SFJAZZ Chris Botti | SF Performances Robert Greenberg | Brentano String Quartet Nina Lee
This week 1/4/23 – On the Arts, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, host David Latulippe speaks with Chris Botti trumpeter @ SFJAZZ | Robert Greenberg Salon Series @ SF Performances | Brentano String Quartet Nina Lee cellist @ SF Performances |
CHRIS BOTTI
SFJAZZ CENTER / MINER AUDITORIUM
201 FRANKLIN ST. / SF
1/3 – 1/8/23 (evenings & matinee)
GUEST: CHRIS BOTTI / TRUMPETER, COMPOSER, BANDLEADER
Chris Botti takes some time out today to speak with David. Botti returns to SFJAZZ for a six-night, eight-show run, having just returned from NYC and 28-day, 56-show run. Yes – 56 shows.
Throughout his illustrious career, Botti has performed, recorded and toured with – almost everyone. Spanning the globe, crossing genres, stepping on stage with artist including Sting, Tony Bennett, Yo-Yo Ma, and Aerosmith/Steven Typer, Botti also found time to win a Grammy along the way.
SAN FRANCISCO PERFORMANCES PRESENTS
SALON SERIES “AT THE MOVIES” WITH ROBERT GREENBERG
WAR MEMORIAL VETERANS BLDG. / EDUCATION STUDIO
401 VAN NESS AVE. / SF
GUEST: ROBERT GREENBERG / MUSIC HISTORIAN-IN-RESIDENCE
WED. 1/4/23 – 6:30PM
PROGRAM 1: “ALL BEETHOVEN, ALL THE TIME”
WED. 1/11/23 – 6:30PM
PROGRAM 2: “THE ROMANTICS”
WED. 1/25/23 – 6:30PM
PROGRAM 3: “THIS AND THAT”
Join David as he speaks with Robert Greenberg about his current Salon Series “At the Movies” happening every Wednesday in January (except 1/18/23).
SAN FRANCISCO PERFORMANCES
BRENTANO STRING QUARTET
DAWN UPSHAW/SOPRANO
WAR MEMORIAL PERFORMING ARTS CENTER
HERBST THEATRE
401 VAN NESS AVE. / SF
THRUSDAY 1/12/23 – 7:30PM
GUEST: NINA LEE / CELLIST, BRENTANO STRING QUARTET
The Brentano String Quartet and Soprano Dawn Upshaw join forces and share the stage for Dido Reimagined (sparked by the famous “Dido’s Lament” from Purcell’s Dido and Aeneas).
David will be joined by cellist Nina Lee to share insights on this auspicious musical event.
