KULARTS | SF Opera | Eve: An Opera | Bay Area Rainbow Symphony

Published October 18, 2022 at 3:04 AM PDT
Choy-nurses-wellness-LEAD.jpg
University of Southern CA_J. Tewell
/
Nursing class of 1929, St. Paul's Hospital, Intramuros, Manila, Philippines: Misses Yadao, Fink, Andaya, Abuan, Peralta and Tapaoan

This week 10/20/22 – On the Arts, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, host David Latulippe is back and speaks with KULARTS’ Nursing These Wounds Director & Choreographer Alleluia Panis and Composer & Music Director Joshua Icban | SF Opera Dialogues of the Carmelites’ Soprano Heidi Stober | Eve: An Opera Creator and Composer Andrea Anny Densmore | Bay Area Rainbow Symphony Music Director Dawn Harms

Join us Thursdays at 1:00PM PST

KULARTS
NURSING THESE WOUNDS
Brava Theater Center Cabaret
2773 24th St. / SF
10/22 – 10/30/22

Preview show 10/21/22  7:00PM  (Sold Out)

GUESTS:
ALLELUIA PANIS / DIRECTOR & CHOREOGRAPHER (ALSO KULARTS’ ARTISTIC DIRECTOR)

JOSHUA ICBAN / COMPOSER & MUSIC DIRECTOR  

David speaks with Alleluia Panis and Joshua Icban about the world premiere of Panis’ Nursing These Wounds. This production is a site specific immersive dance performance investigating the impact of colonization of Pilipinx health and caregiving through the lens of Pilipinx nurses’ history. Nursing These Wounds explores the experiences of Pilipinx nurses with Westernized medical education and how subsequent migrations laid the groundwork for the continuing global export of Pilipino labor, shaped the United States medical field.

Panis is a driving force behind KULARTS, and a 2017 SFAC Artistic Legacy Awardee, 2019-20 Gerbode Special Artist Award, 2019-2020 Dance USA Artist Fellow, and 2020 Hewlett 50 Arts Commission.

Icban’s credits include Grammy winner Fantastic Negrito, KULARTS under the direction of Alleluia Panis, Oakland Hip Hop Collective Grand Nationxl and the SF Symphony orchestra with Michael Tilson Thomas.

Nursing These Wounds Box Office:
https://bit.ly/ntwbrava

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/nursing-these-wounds-tickets-399580966427

To learn more:
https://www.kularts-sf.org/nursing-these-wounds

https://www.kularts-sf.org/

https://www.joshicban.com/
Dialogues_Efrain Solis_Cory Weaver_DSC3447.jpg
1 of 4  — Dialogues_Efrain Solis_Cory Weaver_DSC3447.jpg
SF Opera_Dialogues
photo Cory Weaver
Act III_DSC0881_Cory Weaver.jpg
2 of 4  — Act III_DSC0881_Cory Weaver.jpg
SF Opera_Dialogues_Act III
photo Cory Weaver
Michael Schuster_Heidi Stober_DSC5637_Cory Weaver.jpg
3 of 4  — Michael Schuster_Heidi Stober_DSC5637_Cory Weaver.jpg
SF Opera_Dialogues_Michaela Schuster_Heidi Stober
photo Cory Weaver
Finale_DSC0895_Cory Weaver.jpg
4 of 4  — Finale_DSC0895_Cory Weaver.jpg
SF Opera_Dialogues_Finale
photo Cory Weaver

SF OPERA
DIALOGUES OF THE CARMELITES
BY FRANCIS POULENC
WAR MEMORIAL OPERA HOUSE
301 VAN NESS AVE. / SF
10/15 – 10/30/22  (Evenings and Matinee)

GUEST:  HEIDI STOBER / SOPRANO

Soprano Heidi Stober joins David to talk about SF Opera’s production of Francis Poulenc’s Dialogues of the Carmelites. Stober, who has performed many times with the San Francisco Opera, is taking on the role of Blanche de la Force for the first time. The opera is based on a true story of an order of Carmelite nuns who faced execution by guillotine during France's Reign of Terror. Music Director Eun Sun Kim conducts the SF Opera Orchestra.

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

https://www.sfopera.com/operas/dialogues-of-the-carmelites/#performances

Digital Program:
https://sfopera.encoreplus.app/c/dialogues-of-the-carmelites/feed?postTypeId=whatsNew

Upcoming event:
SF OPERA / OPEN HOUSE
SUN.  10/23/22  9:30AM-3:30PM

Register here:
https://www.sfopera.com/seasons/2022-23-season/community-open-house/

Dialogues_Heidi Stober_Cory Weaver_DSC0138.jpg
Cory Weaver
/
SF Opera_Heidi Stober as Blanche de la Force

Eve.png
Eve: An Opera

EVE:  AN OPERA
THE PALACE OF FINE ARTS THEATRE
3301 LYON ST, / SF
FRIDAY 10/28/22  7:3OPM

GUEST:
ANDREA ANNY DENSMORE / CREATOR & COMPOSER

In some ways I’m one of the lucky ones” opens Densmore’s description of her journey to live and survive through years of an isolated life of abuse/domestic violence. She closes with “So yes, I am lucky”. She joins David to talk about the process to create Eve: An Opera, and bring it to the stage to share her story with others who may seek forgiveness, healing and transformation.

For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.eveopera.com/

https://www.palaceoffinearts.org/event/eve-an-opera

https://www.showclix.com/event/eve-an-opera
DSC_5844-684x1024_MMoore_Jiyang Chen.jpg
photo Jiyang Chen
/
Melody Moore Soprano

BAY AREA RAINBOW SYMPHONY  (BARS)
TRIUMPH AND ARIAS
SAN FRANCISCO CONSERVATORY OF MUSIC
50 OAK ST. / SF
10/29/22  7:30PM

GUEST:
DAWN HARMS / MUSIC DIRECTOR

BARS opens the 2022-2023 season with Triumph and Arias, featuring Soprano Melody Moore, and Composer Jessie Montgomery’s Strum. BARS Music Director Dawn Harms joins David to talk about the upcoming season, and BARS’ continued dedication to promoting and supporting LGBTQ musicians and composers.

Triumph and Arias program will be:

Giuseppe Verdi - “Triumphal March” from Aida

Tribute to Renata Tebaldi - Italian Arias- Verdi “Ritorna, Vincitor!” from Aida
- Verdi “Pace, pace mio Dio” from La Forza del Destino
- Giacomo Puccini “D’onde lieta uscì” from La bohème
- Francesco Cilea “io son l’umile ancella” from Adriana Lecouvreur

Harold Arlen Somewhere over the Rainbow
Melody Moore (guest artist)

Jessie Montgomery – Strum

Antonín Dvořák - Symphony No.6

Part of BARS LGBTQ Composer and Performing Artist Series

For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://bars-sf.org/concerts

https://melodymooresoprano.com/

https://www.jessiemontgomery.com/

DSC_0617_JMontgomery_Jiyang Chen.jpg
photo Jiyang Chen
/
Jessie Montgomery Composer

On the Arts
Janice Lee
See stories by Janice Lee