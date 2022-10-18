KULARTS | SF Opera | Eve: An Opera | Bay Area Rainbow Symphony
This week 10/20/22 – On the Arts, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, host David Latulippe is back and speaks with KULARTS’ Nursing These Wounds Director & Choreographer Alleluia Panis and Composer & Music Director Joshua Icban | SF Opera Dialogues of the Carmelites’ Soprano Heidi Stober | Eve: An Opera Creator and Composer Andrea Anny Densmore | Bay Area Rainbow Symphony Music Director Dawn Harms
KULARTS
NURSING THESE WOUNDS
Brava Theater Center Cabaret
2773 24th St. / SF
10/22 – 10/30/22
Preview show 10/21/22 7:00PM (Sold Out)
GUESTS:
ALLELUIA PANIS / DIRECTOR & CHOREOGRAPHER (ALSO KULARTS’ ARTISTIC DIRECTOR)
JOSHUA ICBAN / COMPOSER & MUSIC DIRECTOR
David speaks with Alleluia Panis and Joshua Icban about the world premiere of Panis’ Nursing These Wounds. This production is a site specific immersive dance performance investigating the impact of colonization of Pilipinx health and caregiving through the lens of Pilipinx nurses’ history. Nursing These Wounds explores the experiences of Pilipinx nurses with Westernized medical education and how subsequent migrations laid the groundwork for the continuing global export of Pilipino labor, shaped the United States medical field.
Panis is a driving force behind KULARTS, and a 2017 SFAC Artistic Legacy Awardee, 2019-20 Gerbode Special Artist Award, 2019-2020 Dance USA Artist Fellow, and 2020 Hewlett 50 Arts Commission.
Icban’s credits include Grammy winner Fantastic Negrito, KULARTS under the direction of Alleluia Panis, Oakland Hip Hop Collective Grand Nationxl and the SF Symphony orchestra with Michael Tilson Thomas.
Nursing These Wounds Box Office / to purchase tickets:
https://bit.ly/ntwbrava
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/nursing-these-wounds-tickets-399580966427
To learn more:
https://www.kularts-sf.org/nursing-these-wounds
https://www.joshicban.com/
SF OPERA
DIALOGUES OF THE CARMELITES
BY FRANCIS POULENC
WAR MEMORIAL OPERA HOUSE
301 VAN NESS AVE. / SF
10/15 – 10/30/22 (Evenings and Matinee)
GUEST: HEIDI STOBER / SOPRANO
Soprano Heidi Stober joins David to talk about SF Opera’s production of Francis Poulenc’s Dialogues of the Carmelites. Stober, who has performed many times with the San Francisco Opera, is taking on the role of Blanche de la Force for the first time. The opera is based on a true story of an order of Carmelite nuns who faced execution by guillotine during France's Reign of Terror. Music Director Eun Sun Kim conducts the SF Opera Orchestra.
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.sfopera.com/operas/dialogues-of-the-carmelites/#performances
Digital Program:
https://sfopera.encoreplus.app/c/dialogues-of-the-carmelites/feed?postTypeId=whatsNew
Upcoming event:
SF OPERA / OPEN HOUSE
SUN. 10/23/22 9:30AM-3:30PM
Register here:
https://www.sfopera.com/seasons/2022-23-season/community-open-house/
EVE: AN OPERA
THE PALACE OF FINE ARTS THEATRE
3301 LYON ST, / SF
FRIDAY 10/28/22 7:3OPM
GUEST:
ANDREA ANNY DENSMORE / CREATOR & COMPOSER
“In some ways I’m one of the lucky ones” opens Densmore’s description of her journey to live and survive through years of an isolated life of abuse/domestic violence. She closes with “So yes, I am lucky”. She joins David to talk about the process to create Eve: An Opera, and bring it to the stage to share her story with others who may seek forgiveness, healing and transformation.
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.eveopera.com/
https://www.palaceoffinearts.org/event/eve-an-opera
https://www.showclix.com/event/eve-an-opera
BAY AREA RAINBOW SYMPHONY (BARS)
TRIUMPH AND ARIAS
SAN FRANCISCO CONSERVATORY OF MUSIC
50 OAK ST. / SF
10/29/22 7:30PM
GUEST:
DAWN HARMS / MUSIC DIRECTOR
BARS opens the 2022-2023 season with Triumph and Arias, featuring Soprano Melody Moore, and Composer Jessie Montgomery’s Strum. BARS Music Director Dawn Harms joins David to talk about the upcoming season, and BARS’ continued dedication to promoting and supporting LGBTQ musicians and composers.
Triumph and Arias program will be:
Giuseppe Verdi - “Triumphal March” from Aida
Tribute to Renata Tebaldi - Italian Arias- Verdi “Ritorna, Vincitor!” from Aida
- Verdi “Pace, pace mio Dio” from La Forza del Destino
- Giacomo Puccini “D’onde lieta uscì” from La bohème
- Francesco Cilea “io son l’umile ancella” from Adriana Lecouvreur
Harold Arlen Somewhere over the Rainbow
Melody Moore (guest artist)
Jessie Montgomery – Strum
Antonín Dvořák - Symphony No.6
Part of BARS LGBTQ Composer and Performing Artist Series
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://bars-sf.org/concerts
https://melodymooresoprano.com/
https://www.jessiemontgomery.com/