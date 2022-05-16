CalShakes Romeo y Juliet | Marin Theatre Co. The Sound Inside | ODC Island City Waterways: Uprooted| Music of Remembrance Tres minutos

California Shakespeare Co.

Romeo y Juliet

Bruns Amphitheater

100 California Shakespeare Theater Way / Orinda CA

5/25 – 6/19/22 (evenings and matinees)

Guest: Vero Maynez

Romeo y Juliet is a bilingual adaptation of the enduring Shakespeare classic. CalShakes’ anticipated production will finally see a stage (and an audience) two years after it was originally scheduled for 2020 and the CalShakes season was cancelled.

David talks with Vero Maynez (“Juliet”) about this latest production, and how the English and Spanish text woven into the production brings a new facet to this timeless story.

Marin Theatre Co.

The Sound Inside

By Adam Rapp

397 Miller Ave. / Mill Valley CA

5/26 – 6/19/22 (evenings and matinees)

Guests:

Denmo Ibrahim

Tyler Miclean

https://www.marintheatre.org/productions/the-sound-inside

https://www.marintheatre.org/productions/the-sound-inside/buytickets/MTC_2122_SIN

https://www.marintheatre.org/productions/the-sound-inside#artists

ODC

Island City Waterways / Uprooted

Alameda Point's, West Mall (morning and afternoons performances)

5/21-22/22 (morning and afternoon performances)

Guests:

Janet Koike

Kimi Okada

https://www.odcdance.org/uprooted

https://www.islandcitywaterways.org/#intro-2022

MUSIC OF REMEMBRANCE

Presidio Theatre

99 Moraga Ave. (in the Presidio) / SF

5/22/22 – 4:00PM

Guests:

Mina Miller / Artistic Director

Sabha Aminikia / Composer

https://www.musicofremembrance.org/concert/concert-mor-returns-san-francisco

https://www.presidiotheatre.org/show/2022musicofremembrance/

https://www.musicofremembrance.org/artists/mina-miller

https://www.sahbakia.com/