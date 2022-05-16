© 2021 KALW
On The Arts artw.png
On the Arts

CalShakes Romeo y Juliet | Marin Theatre Co. The Sound Inside | ODC Island City Waterways: Uprooted| Music of Remembrance Tres minutos

Published May 16, 2022 at 9:59 PM PDT

California Shakespeare Co.
Romeo y Juliet
Bruns Amphitheater
100 California Shakespeare Theater Way / Orinda CA
5/25 – 6/19/22  (evenings and matinees)

Guest: Vero Maynez

Romeo y Juliet is a bilingual adaptation of the enduring Shakespeare classic. CalShakes’ anticipated production will finally see a stage (and an audience) two years after it was originally scheduled for 2020 and the CalShakes season was cancelled.

David talks with Vero Maynez (“Juliet”) about this latest production, and how the English and Spanish text woven into the production brings a new facet to this timeless story.

Marin Theatre Co.
The Sound Inside
By Adam Rapp
397 Miller Ave. / Mill Valley CA
5/26 – 6/19/22  (evenings and matinees)

Guests: 

Denmo Ibrahim
Tyler Miclean

ODC

Island City Waterways / Uprooted
Alameda Point's, West Mall  (morning and afternoons performances)
5/21-22/22  (morning and afternoon performances)

Guests: 
Janet Koike
Kimi Okada

MUSIC OF REMEMBRANCE
Presidio Theatre
99 Moraga Ave. (in the Presidio) / SF
5/22/22 – 4:00PM

Guests:
Mina Miller / Artistic Director
Sabha Aminikia / Composer

On the Arts
Janice Lee
