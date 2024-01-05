In the Name of Love

On Saturday January 13, Living Jazz and SFJAZZ present a celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the Paramount Theatre in Oakland, featuring Bay Area musical luminaries performing the music of Stevie Wonder. It was Wonder’s version of “Happy Birthday” and his tireless campaigning with the King family that led directly to the establishment of the national Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. Host Devon Strolovitch welcomes some of the artists involved in the event this Sunday, January 7 at 4 pm and streaming here until January 14.