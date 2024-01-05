© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Fog City Blues
Fog City Blues

In the Name of Love

By Devon Strolovitch
Published January 5, 2024 at 7:00 AM PST

The 20th anniversary Oakland MLK celebration features Bay Area artists performing the music of Stevie Wonder.

On Saturday January 13, Living Jazz and SFJAZZ present a celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the Paramount Theatre in Oakland, featuring Bay Area musical luminaries performing the music of Stevie Wonder. It was Wonder’s version of “Happy Birthday” and his tireless campaigning with the King family that led directly to the establishment of the national Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. Host Devon Strolovitch welcomes some of the artists involved in the event this Sunday, January 7 at 4 pm and streaming here until January 14.

Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
