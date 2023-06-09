John Brothers Piano Company at SFJazz
The band performs live on the air ahead of their debut at the SFJazz Center main stage.
Formed by a pair of former UC Berkeley students who shared a love of early jazz and barroom blues, the band began with the pair dragging their Wurlitzer spinet around to busk on street corners around San Francisco and the East Bay. Now a quartet of prodigiously talented multi-instrumentalists, the band joins host Devon Strolovitch live in the studio this Sunday, June 11 at 4 pm.