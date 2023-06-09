© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
John Brothers Piano Company at SFJazz

By Devon Strolovitch
Published June 9, 2023 at 7:00 AM PDT

The band performs live on the air ahead of their debut at the SFJazz Center main stage.

Formed by a pair of former UC Berkeley students who shared a love of early jazz and barroom blues, the band began with the pair dragging their Wurlitzer spinet around to busk on street corners around San Francisco and the East Bay. Now a quartet of prodigiously talented multi-instrumentalists, the band joins host Devon Strolovitch live in the studio this Sunday, June 11 at 4 pm.

Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
