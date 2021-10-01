Bob Dylan: Springtime in New York

From rehearsals for his 1980 fall tour (which began with a two-week residency at The Warfield in San Francisco) to outtakes and alternates from 1985's Empire Burlesque, Bob Dylan's latest release from his back pages highlights previously-unreleased tracks from a complicated period of his career. Join host Devon Strolovitch this Saturday, 10/02 at 8 pm for a deep dive into the music.

Bob Dylan - The Bootleg Series Vol. 16 trailer (Official Trailer)