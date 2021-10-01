© 2021 KALW
Fog City Blues

Bob Dylan: Springtime in New York

Published October 1, 2021 at 8:43 AM PDT
Ken-Regan-publicity-shot-696x442.jpg

The latest installment of The Bootleg Series explores Dylan's work in the first half of the 1980s.

From rehearsals for his 1980 fall tour (which began with a two-week residency at The Warfield in San Francisco) to outtakes and alternates from 1985's Empire Burlesque, Bob Dylan's latest release from his back pages highlights previously-unreleased tracks from a complicated period of his career. Join host Devon Strolovitch this Saturday, 10/02 at 8 pm for a deep dive into the music.

Bob Dylan - The Bootleg Series Vol. 16 trailer (Official Trailer)

Fog City Blues
Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
