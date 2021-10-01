Bob Dylan: Springtime in New York
The latest installment of The Bootleg Series explores Dylan's work in the first half of the 1980s.
From rehearsals for his 1980 fall tour (which began with a two-week residency at The Warfield in San Francisco) to outtakes and alternates from 1985's Empire Burlesque, Bob Dylan's latest release from his back pages highlights previously-unreleased tracks from a complicated period of his career. Join host Devon Strolovitch this Saturday, 10/02 at 8 pm for a deep dive into the music.
Bob Dylan - The Bootleg Series Vol. 16 trailer (Official Trailer)