Dying to Talk
Dawn Gross, MD, PhD has been caring for people with life-threatening illnesses for over a decade. Dr. Dawn is committed to revolutionizing the way we talk about — and prepare for — death. And on her special KALW series Dying To Talk, she and her guests will create a safe space to transform the experience of end-of-life conversations from dread to discovery.
Latest Episodes
Join host Dr. Dawn Gross for a conversation with physician and author Dr. Jessica Nutik Zitter and Gordon Kaufman, both featured in the Academy…
For National Healthcare Decisions Week, Dr. Dawn Gross welcomes social worker Bridget Sumser, an expert in helping people begin conversations around…
In October 2016, over 2000 people took part in more than 30 events across the Bay Area as part of the first-ever Reimagine End of Life Festival. Inspired…
What do Halloween, Day of the Dead and All Saints Day have in common? They each transform the taboo around talking about death. In honor of these rituals,…
When we talk about how we want to die, what we are really talking about is what matters most in life. This universal conversation takes on countless…
For many people, losing a grandparent can feel like the end of an era. What would be possible, if instead, death became an opening to explore where we…
Losing someone we love can change our life, sometimes dramatically. Brad Wolfe became a professional musician and design innovator with IDEO in the wake…
Join us Sunday, October 2 at 8am — When death approaches, an extraordinary thing happens: we become fully present to life.In the new CW documentary…
“If I had a magic wand, what would you wish for?” April 16th is Advanced Care Planning Day - an opportunity to have a conversation with loved ones about…
Feeling lost, overwhelmed, and invisible -- these are just some of the challenging emotions nearly all caregivers encounter. Join a conversation with…