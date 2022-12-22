Binah: QueerCore Talmud
On today’s episode of Binah, we examine the origins and methodology of QueerCore Talmud, the study of ancient Jewish wisdom texts through the lens of queer experiences.
Featuring:
• Rabbi Benay Lappe, President and Rosh Yeshiva of SVARA: A Traditionally Radical Yeshiva
• Jhos Singer, Maggid at the Jewish Community Center of San Francisco
• Rabbi Batshir Torchio, Senior Jewish Educator at the Jewish Community Center of San Francisco
• Marci Glazer, former CEO of the Jewish Community Center of San Francisco
JCCSF QueerCore Talmud progamming:
SVARA: A Traditionally Radical Yeshiva
Rabbi Benay Lappe’s ELI Talk:
Maggid Jhos Singer’s ELI Talk