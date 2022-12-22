© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Binah

Binah: QueerCore Talmud

By David Kwan
Published December 22, 2022 at 10:59 AM PST
Queercore Talmud, Jewish Community Center of San Francisco.jpg

On today’s episode of Binah, we examine the origins and methodology of QueerCore Talmud, the study of ancient Jewish wisdom texts through the lens of queer experiences.

Featuring:

• Rabbi Benay Lappe, President and Rosh Yeshiva of SVARA: A Traditionally Radical Yeshiva
• Jhos Singer, Maggid at the Jewish Community Center of San Francisco
• Rabbi Batshir Torchio, Senior Jewish Educator at the Jewish Community Center of San Francisco
• Marci Glazer, former CEO of the Jewish Community Center of San Francisco

JCCSF QueerCore Talmud progamming:

QueerCore Talmud

SVARA: A Traditionally Radical Yeshiva

Rabbi Benay Lappe’s ELI Talk:

Maggid Jhos Singer’s ELI Talk

Binah
David Kwan
David Kwan is the editor and producer of Binah, featuring remarkable artists and thinkers who’ve come to speak at the Jewish Community Center of San Francisco as part of their Arts & Ideas program.
