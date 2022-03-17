Binah: U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy on fighting the loneliness epidemic
Dr. Vivek Murthy, the 19th and 21st Surgeon General of the United States, warns of the dangers of loneliness and the lasting impact it can have on our health.
His book is Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World.
He’s joined in conversation by Dr. Lucy Kalanithi, Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine at Stanford University, and the widow of Paul Kalanithi, author of When Breath Becomes Air.