'A Meditation Movement' by poet A.A. Vincent

A.A. Vincent is a Bay Area poet and essayist originally from Chicago. They received their MFA from the University of San Francisco. Some of their poems have been appeared in places like Quiet Lightning, Street Sheet SF, Santa Clara Review, West Trestle Review, and in Write Now!

Their first book of poetry "Person, Perceived Girl" was published in 2022 by Barrow Street Press. Learn more about A.A. Vincent at aavincent.net.

A Meditation Movement

I have rearranged my comfort four times in three days

my bed & desk & bookcase & nightstand—

trying to settle, trying to still my room

in these past weeks I have been moving in a wave

of restless laughter, to the kitchen, to my room

to the corner store—smelling petals of sound

while futility taunts my sunny nightmares

—they have been staring into my afternoons

& lying beside me—

but there in the mornings,

beneath these discomposed days

I have dreamt my courage found itself once more

so I carefully grow my two potted plants, sitting them in the sun

& I applaud their leaves for blooming unapologetically

as they unfurl—day by day

