WE ARE SF: Making Change Happen with Chris Larsen

Published April 15, 2024 at 12:06 PM PDT

This episode: host Ben Kaplan is joined by Chris Larsen, the billionaire co-founder of Ripple and renowned San Francisco philanthropist. They delve into the challenges that San Francisco faces, as well as the potential solutions that could bring about transformative change in the city.

Learn more about We Are San Francisco and other projects they're working on at WeSanFrancisco.org

If you want more conversations with local leaders and thinkers about how, together, we can tackle San Francisco’s biggest challenges, subscribe to We Are San Francisco wherever you listen to podcasts.

Bay Made Politics & GovernmentUrban Planning