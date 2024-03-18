THE NOCTURNISTS: Post-Roe America

In honor of Women's History Month, we are sharing episodes all this week from The Nocturnists' series "Post Roe America," hosted by Dr. Ali Block, who practices family medicine and is an abortion provider.

In the first of four episodes, we begin with the day it all changed.

The Nocturnists, a Bay Area-based medical storytelling podcast, features personal stories from frontline clinicians, conversations with healthcare experts, and special documentary series like Post-Roe America.