© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Bay Made
Bay Made

CALIFORNIA SUN: San Jose's new mayor Matt Mahan

Published March 13, 2024 at 11:30 AM PDT

BAY MADE is proud to share four recent episodes this week from Jeff Schechtman and our friends at CALIFORNIA SUN.

This episode: Matt Mahan, the 66th mayor of San Jose, advocates for addressing a select number of specific issues rather than engaging in what he perceives as performative politics that aims to solve every problem for all constituents. During his first year as mayor, he has made some progress in tackling housing and homelessness. A Watsonville native and Harvard alumnus, Mahan’s background includes heading student government at Harvard, constructing irrigation systems in Bolivia, teaching middle schoolers with Teach for America, and founding a company as a tech entrepreneur.

Tags
Bay Made Urban Planning