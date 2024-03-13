CALIFORNIA SUN: San Jose's new mayor Matt Mahan

BAY MADE is proud to share four recent episodes this week from Jeff Schechtman and our friends at CALIFORNIA SUN.

This episode: Matt Mahan, the 66th mayor of San Jose, advocates for addressing a select number of specific issues rather than engaging in what he perceives as performative politics that aims to solve every problem for all constituents. During his first year as mayor, he has made some progress in tackling housing and homelessness. A Watsonville native and Harvard alumnus, Mahan’s background includes heading student government at Harvard, constructing irrigation systems in Bolivia, teaching middle schoolers with Teach for America, and founding a company as a tech entrepreneur.