KALW Town Hall: The Future of Public Education

This episode: a discussion about the Future of Public Education. The panelists are San Francisco Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Matt Wayne, Special Ed teacher and parent Heidi Seretan, Student delegate to the SFUSD school board Meagan To, and SF Parent Coalition and PTA member Yvette Edwards.

You’ve probably heard about our downtown events space and the dozens of live, in-person programs we’ve held there over the past few months. We want to highlight some of the great discussions that happen there, so we’re showcasing four of them on BAY MADE this week.

Note to our audience: KALW’s broadcast license is owned by the SFUSD.