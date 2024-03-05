© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Bay Made
Bay Made

KALW Town Hall: The State of Downtown SF

Published March 5, 2024 at 11:30 AM PST

This episode: a discussion about the State of Downtown San Francisco. The panelists are longtime Bay Area journalist Cecilia Lei, the unofficial mayor of the Tenderloin Del Seymour, and San Francisco District 3 Supervisor Aaron Peskin. Hosted by KALW's Ben Trefny.

You’ve probably heard about our downtown events space and the dozens of live, in-person programs we’ve held there over the past few months. We want to highlight some of the great discussions that happen there, so we’re showcasing four of them on BAY MADE this week.

Tags
Bay Made Urban Planning