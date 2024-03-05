KALW Town Hall: The State of Downtown SF

This episode: a discussion about the State of Downtown San Francisco. The panelists are longtime Bay Area journalist Cecilia Lei, the unofficial mayor of the Tenderloin Del Seymour, and San Francisco District 3 Supervisor Aaron Peskin. Hosted by KALW's Ben Trefny.

You’ve probably heard about our downtown events space and the dozens of live, in-person programs we’ve held there over the past few months. We want to highlight some of the great discussions that happen there, so we’re showcasing four of them on BAY MADE this week.

