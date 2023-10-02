Mental health report calls for more resources at Berkeley schools

After a Berkeley High student died by suicide last year, students began organizing for more robust mental health services at school. A two-and-a-half million dollar state grant has resulted in a new mental health report – the first in six years.

The report includes data from approximately 200 interviews with staff, families, and students. Of the 273 Berkeley Unified School District 11th graders surveyed, one-in-five reported seriously considering suicide during the 2021-2022 school year. The status of student mental health has only become more dire following the pandemic.

While staff are motivated to collaborate on support efforts, many said in the report that they feel out of touch with services and supports. The report also indicates that stigma is keeping students and families of color from accessing resources. Students of color feel, “targeted and surveilled by teachers and staff” and all stakeholders identified a lack of culturally responsive care.

The assessment recommends creating a sustainable, diversity-informed environment, a more equitable distribution of resources, and prevention-focused interventions.

Currently, Berkeley High School has four therapists and three counseling interns. There are also some support groups for LGBTQ students and recent immigrants.