U.S. Informs Iraqi Government About Repositioning Of Coalition Forces

The U.S. military has informed the Iraqi government that it is repositioning forces in line with a request from the Iraqi parliament and prime minister.

A letter from Brig. Gen. William Seely to the director of the Iraqi joint operations task force informed the Iraqi government that the U.S. would be "repositioning forces over the coming days and weeks to prepare for onward movement."

A U.S. military official in Baghdad told NPR the operation involves what he described as a "limited repositioning of troops mostly from the Baghdad area to places that are likely to be safer."

He said it involved several hundred troops, mostly coalition and NATO forces being moved from the main military base in Baghdad's green zone as a result of the suspension of training missions.

The official said this is a limited operation and, despite the wording of the letter, not the first phase of a withdrawal.

