The renowned Irish fiddler makes a special guest appearance today at 3 p.m. on KALW's Folk Music & Beyond. Gavin holds the Guinness Book of World Records for fastest fiddling and will demonstrate some of his fiddle mastery for us in KALW's studio.

He was co-founder of De Dannan, one of Ireland’s leading traditional bands in the 70s and 80s. Tune in or listen online. Our local music player will also archive the broadcast for one week.