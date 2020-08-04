SF Superior Court Judge Upholds City's COVID-Era Eviction Ban

Rent was due this weekend, and San Francisco’s emergency legislation could be what’s keeping many in their homes. A judge in the San Francisco superior courts is defending that legislation.

Back in June, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors passed the COVID-19 Tenant Protection Ordinance. It protects San Francisco residents from being evicted during the coronavirus pandemic.

But a coalition of real estate groups filed a lawsuit against the eviction ban. They argued that a ban on evictions is unconstitutional. But on Monday, Judge Charles Haines of the San Francisco superior court said otherwise.

Judge Haines ruled that it does not violate the state or federal constitutions. Rather, he says that the COVID-19 Tenant Protection Ordinance is the city exercising its power to “promote public welfare”.

San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston authored the original eviction moratorium. He made a statement after Monday’s ruling. He called the court’s defense of the ordinance a “resounding victory for vulnerable tenants in San Francisco.”

The city of San Francisco has been taking the lead from the governor’s office, which banned evictions. But Newsom’s eviction moratorium is scheduled to end September 30.