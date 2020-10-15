San Francisco Reopens Public Outdoor Playgrounds

Back in March, city leaders closed San Francisco’s playgrounds. Stopping the spread of COVID-19 became the number one priority. It has been a long 7 months. But on Wednesday, Mayor London Breed announced San Francisco’s outdoor public playgrounds could reopen.

Now, before you head down to your local sandbox, listen to this: For the next two weekends playground monitors will be stationed at San Francisco's busiest parks to make sure new playground rules are being followed. Signage will also let you know what’s ok and what’s not. For instance, now’s not the time to see how many kids you can cram on a seesaw. Everyone has to wear a mask, and there’s a 30 minute time limit when you’re sharing the space.

Officials want you to keep an eye on children to make sure they’re staying 6 feet apart. So sorry parents, you’ll have to put the phones down.

A similar plan is in the works for Alameda county as well. Beginning on Friday, the county will permit playgrounds that can follow state guidelines to reopen also.