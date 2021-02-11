The Progressive Prosecutor Pt. 4: Efforts To Recall Chesa Boudin Heat Up

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin is not a bland bureaucrat who flies under the radar. He’s gotten national attention as the top prosecutor in San Francisco because of his unique life story, as well as his unusual and divisive pledge to end mass incarceration. But when things go wrong, the spotlight can be scorching.

This is part four of The Progressive Prosecutor. Listen to parts one, two, and three.

"At the end of the day, if something happens down the line, am I going to be able to live with myself? And it's all a judgment call."

This story was co-reported by Alice Woelfle