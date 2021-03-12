 Philosophy Talk: Misogyny and Gender Inequality | KALW

Philosophy Talk: Misogyny and Gender Inequality

By Devon Strolovitch 2 hours ago

In the 21st century, why does gender inequality still persist? 


With the recent #MeToo viral campaign, along with the wave of prominent male figures toppled for being serial sexual harassers or worse, the topic of misogyny has come into sharp focus. But what exactly is misogyny? And how does it differ from sexism? What set of beliefs or attitudes makes someone a misogynist? And why does misogyny persist despite the fact that traditional gender roles are being abandoned more and more? Ken and Debra explore the trials of the second sex with Kate Manne from Cornell University, author of Down, Girl: The Logic of Misogyny. Sunday 3/14 at 11 am.

Tags: 
philosophy
gender
sex
women

