Philosophy Talk: Ken Taylor Tribute

Remembering Philosophy Talk's co-creator, chief cheerleader, and guiding light, Ken Taylor.

The Philosophy Talk team is deeply saddened by Ken Taylor's untimely passing in early December. Ken was the show's co-founder, longtime co-host, chief cheerleader, and guiding light. In this special episode, co-hosts Josh Landy and Debra Satz, along with host emeritus and co-creator John Perry, remember their colleague and friend. They also hear from past guests and others touched by Ken's life and work. Sunday 12/29 at 11 am and Tuesday 12/31 at 12 noon.