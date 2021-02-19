Philosophy Talk: John Rawls

You may know Dan Pfeiffer as a host of Pod Save America. You may know him as Senior Advisor to President Barack Obama. Or you may know him for his book, "Yes We (Still) Can: Politics in the Age of Obama, Twitter and Trump". In this episode he shares how he got into politics and what it's going to take to get America out of the political mess we find ourselves in today. This conversation was recorded on stage, presented by Cal Performances at UC Berkeley.