Philosophy Talk: John Rawls

The life and thought of political philosopher John Rawls, born February 21, 1921.
John Rawls was one of the most influential political philosophers of the twentieth century. In his book "A Theory of Justice" he articulated a concept of justice as fairness, which won many fans among liberals, and provoked important responses from thoughtful libertarians such as Robert Nozick. Ken and John discuss the life and ideas of John Rawls with Joshua Cohen, Professor of Political Science, Philosophy, and Law at Stanford University and author of Philosophy, Politics, Democracy. Sunday, February 21 at 11 am.