 My Mixtape: "Overture I" from The Forgotten Empress, Salar Nader | KALW

My Mixtape: "Overture I" from The Forgotten Empress, Salar Nader

By 12 seconds ago

Farah Yasmeen Shaikh is an internationally acclaimed Kathak artist, and the Founder and Artistic Director of Noorani Dance. Kathak is a traditional Indian dance form associated strongly with storytelling. In this week's My Mixtape, Farah shares a song from The Forgotten Empress, a multisensory production that encapsulates the rise and influence wielded by a female empress in Mughal India. Farah is a principle dancer in the production, and the original score was written by fellow performer and renowned tabla drum artist Salar Nader.

Tags: 
My Mix Tape

Related Content

My Mixtape: "Greenfield," by Graham Norwood

By Jan 19, 2020

Bay Area singer, songwriter, and guitarist Graham Norwood found himself gravitating back towards music after his marriage began falling apart. He now sees it as a survival mechanism — a way to work through the heartbreak, loneliness, and confusion. In this edition of My Mixtape, Graham talks about a deeply personal song, pulled from the pages of his own life. Got a song of your own? Submit it to My Mixtape here.

My Mixtape: "What Death Leaves Behind," by Los Campesinos

By May 10, 2019

Devin Nelson, guitarist for out of this world space pop group The Y-Axes, shares with us a tune from Los Campesinos. 

How do you think artists should tackle the topic of death in their work? For Devin, it's headfirst. 

My Mixtape: "Every Day's the Weekend," by Alex Lahey

By Apr 26, 2019

Alexi Rose Belchere from The Y Axes brings to us "Every Day's the Weekend," by Alex Lahey. Have you ever wanted to skip work and stay in bed? We suggest doing just that while giving this Mixtape a listen.