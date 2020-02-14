My Mixtape: "Overture I" from The Forgotten Empress, Salar Nader

Farah Yasmeen Shaikh is an internationally acclaimed Kathak artist, and the Founder and Artistic Director of Noorani Dance. Kathak is a traditional Indian dance form associated strongly with storytelling. In this week's My Mixtape, Farah shares a song from The Forgotten Empress, a multisensory production that encapsulates the rise and influence wielded by a female empress in Mughal India. Farah is a principle dancer in the production, and the original score was written by fellow performer and renowned tabla drum artist Salar Nader.