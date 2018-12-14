Michael Cohen On Trump: 'The Man Doesn't Tell The Truth'

Updated at 10:06 a.m. ET

Michael Cohen, President Trump's former lawyer and fixer, says he is being forced to take responsibility for Trump's "dirty deeds." In an interview with ABC News, Cohen says that during the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump ordered him to arrange hush-money payments to two women and that the candidate knew it was illegal.

Trump "directed me to make the payments, he directed me to become involved in these matters," Cohen said.

The hush-money payments were made "two weeks or so before the election, after [former Access Hollywood host] Billy Bush comments" about Trump's treatment of women, Cohen tells Good Morning America's George Stephanopoulos, adding, "So yes, he was very concerned about how this would affect the election."

In the interview broadcast Friday, Cohen spoke about the president and real estate mogul one day after being sentenced to serve three years in federal prison for his actions as Trump's attorney during the 2016 campaign. He says Trump was well aware of his actions to arrange payoffs to adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, both of whom said they had affairs with Trump and were paid to keep quiet.

Asked whether Trump tried to hide what Cohen was doing, the lawyer replied, "Correct." As for whether Trump knew it was illegal, he said, "Of course."

Trump has insisted he did nothing wrong, saying early Thursday, "I never directed Michael Cohen to break the law. He was a lawyer and he is supposed to know the law."

To that, Cohen responded:

"I don't think there's anybody that believes that. First of all, nothing at the Trump Organization was ever done unless it was run through Mr. Trump. He directed me — as I said in my allocution and I said as well in the plea — he directed me to make the payments, he directed me to become involved in these matters, including the one with McDougal, which was really between him and David Pecker, and then David Pecker's counsel.

"I just reviewed the documents in order to protect him. I gave loyalty to someone who truthfully does not deserve loyalty."

In court document released this week, prosecutors said that Pecker, the CEO of American Media, met with Cohen in August 2015 and offered to help Trump muzzle women who might accuse the candidate of affairs — a plan that included buying exclusive rights to their stories.

In his tweets Thursday, Trump also said that Cohen had pleaded guilty to two of the criminal charges against him — which range from campaign finance crimes to tax evasion and bank fraud — "to embarrass the president and get a much reduced prison sentence."

Cohen addressed that accusation in his interview, saying, "It's absolutely not true. I did not do it to embarrass the president. He knows the truth. I know the truth. Many people know the truth. Under no circumstances do I want to embarrass the president of the United States of America."

Growing visibly angry, Cohen added, "The truth is, I told the truth. I took responsibility for my actions. And instead of him taking responsibility for his actions, what does he do? He attacks my family."

When reminded that Trump had also repeated those claims in an interview on Fox News, Cohen called the remarks "inaccurate."

He added, "Here's the truth: The people of the United States of America — the people of the world — don't believe what he's saying. The man doesn't tell the truth. And it's sad that I should take responsibility for his dirty deeds."

Reiterating something he said in court Wednesday, Cohen said he feels unburdened by acknowledging what he did for Trump.

"I have my freedom," he said, adding, "I will not be the villain of his story."

As part of his agreement with prosecutors, Cohen admitted that he lied to Congress when he said negotiations that he and other Trump aides held with powerful Russians about a potential real estate project in Moscow had not continued well into the 2016 presidential campaign.

When asked why the American public should now believe he is telling the truth, Cohen replied, "Because the special counsel [Robert Mueller] stated emphatically that the information that I gave to them was credible and helpful.

"There's a substantial amount of information that they possess that corroborates the fact that I am telling the truth," Cohen said.

