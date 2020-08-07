 Media Roundtable: One-Year Anniversary Of El Paso Walmart Mass Shooting | KALW
On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we are also discussing the 1st anniversary of the mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, where a white supremacist shooter killed 23 Mexicans and Mexican Americans. A dozen were injured.

Guest:

Alfredo Corchado, Mexico Bureau Chief for the Dallas Morning News, and the author of Homelands: Four Friends, Two Countries, and the Fate of the Great Mexican-American Migration

Web Resources:

The Dallas Morning News: Biden says border wall construction will stop if he’s elected president

The Dallas Morning News: ‘Every day is a struggle’: El Paso, one year later

The Texas Tribune: El Pasoans remember victims of the Walmart shooting one year later

The NY Times: After a Lull, the Number of Migrants Trying to Enter the U.S. Has Soared

 

