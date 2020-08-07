Media Roundtable: One-Year Anniversary Of El Paso Walmart Mass Shooting

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we are also discussing the 1st anniversary of the mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, where a white supremacist shooter killed 23 Mexicans and Mexican Americans. A dozen were injured.

Alfredo Corchado, Mexico Bureau Chief for the Dallas Morning News, and the author of Homelands: Four Friends, Two Countries, and the Fate of the Great Mexican-American Migration

